Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits again against southpaw

Fowler is out of the lineup Friday against the Cubs.

Fowler has sat in favor of Harrison Bader for three straight games, but all of those have come against left-handed pitchers. Bader's .267/.333/.425 line is far better than Fowler's .171/.273/.283, so there's a chance Bader starts earning more playing time against righties as well.

