Cubs' Allen Webster: Snags first win in regular-season finale
Webster (1-0) retired two batters out of the bullpen and recorded the win in Sunday's 10-5 victory over the Cardinals.
Webster picked a good time to pick up his first win of the season, as the victory propelled the Cubs to a one-game playoff with the Brewers for the NL Central crown on Monday. The 28-year-old provided bullpen depth for the Cubs down the stretch but likely won't factor into their playoff plans.
More News
-
Cubs' Allen Webster: Contract purchased from minors•
-
Cubs' Allen Webster: Joins Cubs on minor-league deal•
-
Rangers' Allen Webster: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Rangers' Allen Webster: Inks minor league deal with Rangers•
-
Allen Webster: Starting for Samsung•
-
Pirates' Allen Webster: Opportunity knocks for righty•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....