Webster (1-0) retired two batters out of the bullpen and recorded the win in Sunday's 10-5 victory over the Cardinals.

Webster picked a good time to pick up his first win of the season, as the victory propelled the Cubs to a one-game playoff with the Brewers for the NL Central crown on Monday. The 28-year-old provided bullpen depth for the Cubs down the stretch but likely won't factor into their playoff plans.