Cubs' Cole Hamels: Beginning rehab stint Tuesday
Hamels (oblique) will start Tuesday's game at Triple-A Iowa, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hamels fired a bullpen session Wednesday, and the Cubs have finally revealed the next step in his recovery process. It remains to be seen how many outings he'll need in the minor leagues prior to being reinstated from the 10-day injured list, though Chicago will re-evaluate the southpaw following Tuesday's appearance. Hamels is expected to fire around 40 pitches, per Gonzales.
