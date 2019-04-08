Cubs' Tony Barnette: Nearing rehab assignment
President of baseball operations Theo Epstein said Monday that Barnette (shoulder) is close to beginning a rehab assignment, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Barnette had already resumed mound work at the conclusion of spring training, so he's presumably advanced to facing hitters in live batting practice at this stage of his recovery. The Cubs should map out of a rehab assignment for the reliever in the coming days, with Barnette likely to require at least two appearances in the minors before returning from the 10-day injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal