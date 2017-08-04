Diamondbacks' Yasmany Tomas: Begins baserunning activity
Tomas (groin) was able to do some baserunning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Tomas had already been cleared for hitting and throwing drills, but the running is probably the more significant activity given the nature of his injury. The outfielder has already missed more than the minimum 60 days and could be activated as soon as the Diamondbacks determine he's healthy, but the team has yet to release a timetable for his return.
