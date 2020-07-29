Kelly has been suspended eight games for his role in Tuesday's benches clearing altercation with the Astros, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He will appeal the suspension.

He threw behind Alex Bregman in a 3-0 count and then threw at Carlos Correa's head in an ensuing plate appearance, so it's not surprising it led to a suspension. Manager Dave Roberts also received a one-game suspension. Per, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com, Kelly is appealing the suspension, so he is technically available for Wednesday's game.