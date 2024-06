Kelly (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Friday's bullpen was Kelly's second this week, marking a significant advancement in his rehab from a right shoulder strain. He's been sidelined since May 6 due to the issue and will almost certainly require a rehab assignment, which could come soon. Prior to the injury, Kelly hadn't allowed a run in 11 of 12 appearances, but he owns a 4.73 ERA on the year.