Kelly (shoulder) is set to begin his throwing program Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Kelly has been on the 15-day injured list since May 6 with a right shoulder strain and he will now take the first step towards making his return. The right-hander will likely need to build up his workload and even potentially make a trip to the minors for a rehab assignment. Depending on how his shoulder responds to the beginning of his throwing program, Kelly will receive a timetable for his return, which currently appears to be at least a week away at the earliest.