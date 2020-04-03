Fantasy baseball auction values 2020: Picks, rankings, optimal players to target from unbiased expert

There is little question that New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is a star, but just how valuable a Fantasy baseball player Alonso can be in 2020 is a different story. The 25-year-old smashed his way to the National League Rookie of the Year honors last season, belting 53 homers and driving in 120 runs. Alonso played in all but one Mets game and added 30 doubles, 103 runs scored, and a 5.0 WAR.

With a price tag hovering around $20, is Alonso a smart choice for your 2020 Fantasy baseball picks in auction leagues? Formulating an effective Fantasy baseball strategy for auction leagues requires guidelines on how much to spend on each player. Before making the call on your Fantasy baseball strategy, be sure to see the 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values from SportsLine's Ariel Cohen. He has a proven history of handing out league-winning advice, and his MLB predictions can give you a huge edge this season.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He was a finalist for two FSWA Awards in 2018 -- Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year -- and was named FSWA Baseball Writer of the Year in 2019.

Additionally, FantasyPros named the ATC system the the No. 1 overall most accurate projections system in 2019. Cohen has used the ATC system projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, Tout Wars and other national leagues, racking up several division titles.

Now, using the CBS Sports Fantasy baseball rankings 2020, Cohen has used his expertise to turn those into Fantasy baseball auction values. You can head to SportsLine's now to see them.

2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft players to target, fade

The projections are high on Nationals left fielder Juan Soto, who Cohen says is worth just over $20 in rotisserie leagues. Soto backed up a stellar rookie season in 2018 with an even stronger 2019, hitting .282 with 34 home runs and 110 RBIs. Soto also smacked 32 doubles and five triples in 150 games and recorded the 11th-lowest chase rate in baseball in the regular season.

Soto's contribution to the World Series champions made Nationals fans quickly forget Bryce Harper, as he slashed .282/.401/.548/.949. Soto's regular-season WAR was an outstanding 4.7 and his final World Series line was .333/.438/.741 with three home runs and seven RBIs. Cohen's Fantasy baseball auction rankings predict Soto to have another monster year, ranking him above sluggers like Alonso, Harper and J.D. Martinez.

One player you shouldn't splurge on: Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, whom Cohen says is overvalued at $20 in rotisserie leagues. Harper struggled in his first few months as a member of the Phillies last season, turning in just an .822 OPS from April to July. And while Harper eventually smacked 35 home runs, his former team, the Washington Nationals, won the World Series.

Harper had 178 strikeouts in 2019, nine over his 2018 mark. Cohen's projections have him well outside the top 30 batters. In fact, Harper is ranked behind players like Eloy Jimenez, Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez.

How to find 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values

The latest Fantasy baseball auction values 2020 also include an overlooked pitcher who is worth paying up for. Be sure to see all of Cohen's projections before going on the clock in any kind of 2020 Fantasy baseball auction strategy.

So what is the exact auction value of every MLB player for Fantasy baseball 2020? And which overlooked pitcher should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see 2020 Fantasy baseball auction draft values, all calculated by an award-winning expert.