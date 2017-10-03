Play

Fantasy Baseball Postseason: Too-early 2018 positional expert rankings, with Aaron Judge, Zack Greinke as top-10 options

Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy season.

What a season, huh? Some things went as expected -- Chris Sale , Corey Kluber , Max Scherzer , and Clayton Kershaw were all among the best pitchers in the league; Mike Trout and Jose Altuve were two of the best hitters in Fantasy -- and plenty came as a huge surprise.

Obviously, nobody but the most pinstriped-in-the-wool New York Yankees fan saw this kind of season coming from Aaron Judge , especially not at this time a year ago. Truth is, as much as we research this, it's impossible to predict what's going to happen in any baseball season. At this time last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks were colossal failures who needed a top-down rebuild; tomorrow, they're playing a playoff game.

Still, we have to take a crack at next season, and it's never too early to do that. As soon as the 2017 season ended, we turned our eyes toward 2018, as Scott White and Heath Cummings put together their first batch of rankings for next season. A lot will change this offseason, and we'll adjust accordingly, but here's your first look at next season.

Scott is also producing a series of early positional breakdowns over the next few weeks, all of which you'll be able to find here.

2018 Positional Previews

Catcher: Gary Sanchez finally dethrones Buster Posey at the top

2018 Positional Rankings

Early 2018 C Rankings
1 Gary Sanchez NYY Buster Posey SF Gary Sanchez NYY Buster Posey SF
2 Buster Posey SF Gary Sanchez NYY Buster Posey SF Gary Sanchez NYY
3 Willson Contreras CHC Willson Contreras CHC Willson Contreras CHC Salvador Perez KC
4 Salvador Perez KC Salvador Perez KC Salvador Perez KC Willson Contreras CHC
5 J.T. Realmuto MIA Jonathan Lucroy COL J.T. Realmuto MIA J.T. Realmuto MIA
6 Yadier Molina STL J.T. Realmuto MIA Yadier Molina STL Wilson Ramos TB
7 Yasmani Grandal LAD Evan Gattis HOU Yasmani Grandal LAD Jonathan Lucroy COL
8 Brian McCann HOU Brian McCann HOU Brian McCann HOU Yadier Molina STL
9 Evan Gattis HOU Wilson Ramos TB Jonathan Lucroy COL Evan Gattis HOU
10 Wilson Ramos TB Yasmani Grandal LAD Evan Gattis HOU Brian McCann HOU
11 Jonathan Lucroy COL Welington Castillo BAL Wilson Ramos TB Yasmani Grandal LAD
12 Welington Castillo BAL Yadier Molina STL Welington Castillo BAL Welington Castillo BAL
Early 2018 1B Rankings
1 Paul Goldschmidt ARI Paul Goldschmidt ARI Paul Goldschmidt ARI Paul Goldschmidt ARI
2 Freddie Freeman ATL Joey Votto CIN Freddie Freeman ATL Joey Votto CIN
3 Anthony Rizzo CHC Anthony Rizzo CHC Anthony Rizzo CHC Anthony Rizzo CHC
4 Joey Votto CIN Freddie Freeman ATL Joey Votto CIN Freddie Freeman ATL
5 Cody Bellinger LAD Edwin Encarnacion CLE Cody Bellinger LAD Edwin Encarnacion CLE
6 Jose Abreu CHW Cody Bellinger LAD Jose Abreu CHW Cody Bellinger LAD
7 Rhys Hoskins PHI Buster Posey SF Rhys Hoskins PHI Miguel Cabrera DET
8 Edwin Encarnacion CLE Miguel Cabrera DET Edwin Encarnacion CLE Rhys Hoskins PHI
9 Buster Posey SF Rhys Hoskins PHI Buster Posey SF Buster Posey SF
10 Miguel Cabrera DET Jose Abreu CHW Miguel Cabrera DET Jose Abreu CHW
11 Eric Hosmer KC Matt Carpenter STL Carlos Santana CLE Matt Carpenter STL
12 Justin Smoak TOR Eric Hosmer KC Matt Carpenter STL Eric Hosmer KC
Early 2018 2B Rankings
1 Jose Altuve HOU Jose Altuve HOU Jose Altuve HOU Jose Altuve HOU
2 Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE
3 Daniel Murphy WAS Daniel Murphy WAS Daniel Murphy WAS Daniel Murphy WAS
4 Brian Dozier MIN Brian Dozier MIN Brian Dozier MIN Brian Dozier MIN
5 Dee Gordon MIA Robinson Cano SEA Jonathan Schoop BAL Robinson Cano SEA
6 Jonathan Schoop BAL Whit Merrifield KC Robinson Cano SEA Whit Merrifield KC
7 Robinson Cano SEA DJ LeMahieu COL Dee Gordon MIA DJ LeMahieu COL
8 Whit Merrifield KC Dee Gordon MIA Whit Merrifield KC Dee Gordon MIA
9 Eduardo Nunez BOS Jonathan Schoop BAL Eduardo Nunez BOS Jonathan Schoop BAL
10 DJ LeMahieu COL Ian Happ CHC DJ LeMahieu COL Ian Happ CHC
11 Rougned Odor TEX Eduardo Nunez BOS Rougned Odor TEX Eduardo Nunez BOS
12 Ian Kinsler DET Ian Kinsler DET Ian Kinsler DET Ian Kinsler DET
Early 2018 3B Rankings
1 Nolan Arenado COL Nolan Arenado COL Nolan Arenado COL Nolan Arenado COL
2 Kris Bryant CHC Kris Bryant CHC Kris Bryant CHC Kris Bryant CHC
3 Manny Machado BAL Manny Machado BAL Manny Machado BAL Manny Machado BAL
4Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE Jose Ramirez CLE
5 Anthony Rendon WAS Justin Turner LAD Anthony Rendon WAS Justin Turner LAD
6 Josh Donaldson TOR Josh Donaldson TOR Josh Donaldson TOR Josh Donaldson TOR
7Justin Turner LAD Anthony Rendon WAS Justin Turner LAD Anthony Rendon WAS
8 Mike Moustakas KC Travis Shaw MIL Alex Bregman HOU Travis Shaw MIL
9Travis Shaw MIL Adrian Beltre TEX Mike Moustakas KC Adrian Beltre TEX
10Alex Bregman HOU Mike Moustakas KC Travis Shaw MIL Mike Moustakas KC
11Matt Carpenter STL Rafael Devers BOS Matt Carpenter STL Rafael Devers BOS
12Rafael Devers BOS Jake Lamb ARI Rafael Devers BOS Jake Lamb ARI
Early 2018 SS Rankings
1 Carlos Correa HOU Carlos Correa HOU Carlos Correa HOU Carlos Correa HOU
2 Trea Turner WAS Trea Turner WAS Trea Turner WAS Trea Turner WAS
3 Francisco Lindor CLE Corey Seager LAD Francisco Lindor CLE Corey Seager LAD
4Corey Seager LAD Francisco Lindor CLE Corey Seager LADFrancisco Lindor CLE
5 Elvis Andrus TEX Xander Bogaerts BOS Elvis Andrus TEX Xander Bogaerts BOS
6Alex Bregman HOU Jean Segura SEA Alex Bregman HOU Jean Segura SEA
7 Zack Cozart CIN Alex Bregman HOU Zack Cozart CIN Alex Bregman HOU
8Xander Bogaerts BOS Zack Cozart CIN Xander Bogaerts BOS Zack Cozart CIN
9 Didi Gregorius NYY Elvis Andrus TEX Didi Gregorius NYYElvis Andrus TEX
10Jean Segura SEA Didi Gregorius NYY Jean Segura SEA Didi Gregorius NYY
11 Trevor Story COL Andrelton Simmons LAA Trevor Story COL Andrelton Simmons LAA
12 Marwin Gonzalez HOUTrevor Story COL Marwin Gonzalez HOUTrevor Story COL
Early 2018 OF Rankings
1 Mike Trout LAA Mike Trout LAA Mike Trout LAA Mike Trout LAA
2 Bryce Harper WAS Bryce Harper WAS Bryce Harper WAS Bryce Harper WAS
3 Charlie Blackmon COL Charlie Blackmon COL Charlie Blackmon COL Charlie Blackmon COL
4 Mookie Betts BOS Mookie Betts BOS Mookie Betts BOS Mookie Betts BOS
5 Giancarlo Stanton MIA J.D. Martinez ARI Giancarlo Stanton MIA J.D. Martinez ARI
6 J.D. Martinez ARI Giancarlo Stanton MIA J.D. Martinez ARI Giancarlo Stanton MIA
7 Cody Bellinger LAD George Springer HOU Cody Bellinger LAD George Springer HOU
8 George Springer HOU Aaron Judge NYY George Springer HOU Aaron Judge NYY
9 Aaron Judge NYY Cody Bellinger LAD Aaron Judge NYY Cody Bellinger LAD
10 Rhys Hoskins PHI Starling Marte PIT Rhys Hoskins PHI Starling Marte PIT
11 Tommy Pham STL A.J. Pollock ARI Tommy Pham STL A.J. Pollock ARI
12 Andrew Benintendi BOS Rhys Hoskins PHI Andrew Benintendi BOS Rhys Hoskins PHI
13 Marcell Ozuna MIA Andrew McCutchen PIT Marcell Ozuna MIA Andrew McCutchen PIT
14 Christian Yelich MIA Ryan Braun MIL Christian Yelich MIA Ryan Braun MIL
15 Andrew McCutchen PIT Yoenis Cespedes NYM Andrew McCutchen PIT Yoenis Cespedes NYM
16 Justin Upton LAA Marcell Ozuna MIA Justin Upton LAA Marcell Ozuna MIA
17 A.J. Pollock ARI Michael Conforto NYM A.J. Pollock ARI Michael Conforto NYM
18 Khris Davis OAK Andrew Benintendi BOS Khris Davis OAK Andrew Benintendi BOS
19 Eduardo Nunez BOS Khris Davis OAK Eduardo Nunez BOS Khris Davis OAK
20 Jay Bruce CLE Christian Yelich MIA Jay Bruce CLE Christian Yelich MIA
21 Eddie Rosario MIN Tommy Pham STL Eddie Rosario MIN Tommy Pham STL
22 Michael Conforto NYM Justin Upton LAA Michael Conforto NYM Justin Upton LAA
23 Ryan Braun MIL Eduardo Nunez BOS Ryan Braun MIL Eduardo Nunez BOS
24 Yoenis Cespedes NYM Jay Bruce CLE Yoenis Cespedes NYM Jay Bruce CLE
Early 2018 SP Rankings
1 Clayton Kershaw LAD Clayton Kershaw LAD Clayton Kershaw LAD Clayton Kershaw LAD
2 Corey Kluber CLE Max Scherzer WAS Corey Kluber CLE Max Scherzer WAS
3 Chris Sale BOS Chris Sale BOS Chris Sale BOS Chris Sale BOS
4 Max Scherzer WAS Corey Kluber CLE Max Scherzer WAS Corey Kluber CLE
5 Zack Greinke ARI Madison Bumgarner SF Zack Greinke ARI Madison Bumgarner SF
6 Luis Severino NYY Jacob deGrom NYM Luis Severino NYY Jacob deGrom NYM
7 Stephen Strasburg WAS Luis Severino NYY Stephen Strasburg WAS Luis Severino NYY
8 Justin Verlander HOU Zack Greinke ARI Justin Verlander HOU Zack Greinke ARI
9 Madison Bumgarner SF Stephen Strasburg WAS Madison Bumgarner SF Stephen Strasburg WAS
10 Carlos Carrasco CLE Carlos Carrasco CLE Carlos Carrasco CLE Carlos Carrasco CLE
11 Jacob deGrom NYM Noah Syndergaard NYM Jacob deGrom NYM Noah Syndergaard NYM
12 Noah Syndergaard NYM Robbie Ray ARI Noah Syndergaard NYM Robbie Ray ARI
13 Robbie Ray ARI Carlos Martinez STL Robbie Ray ARI Carlos Martinez STL
14 Yu Darvish LAD Dallas Keuchel HOU Yu Darvish LAD Dallas Keuchel HOU
15 Chris Archer TB Chris Archer TB Chris Archer TB Chris Archer TB
16 Carlos Martinez STL Justin Verlander HOU Carlos Martinez STL Justin Verlander HOU
17 Dallas Keuchel HOU Johnny Cueto SF Dallas Keuchel HOU Johnny Cueto SF
18 Jake Arrieta CHC Jake Arrieta CHC Jake Arrieta CHC Jake Arrieta CHC
19 David Price BOS James Paxton SEA David Price BOS James Paxton SEA
20 Zack Godley ARI Yu Darvish LAD Zack Godley ARI Yu Darvish LAD
21 Sonny Gray NYY Cole Hamels TEX Sonny Gray NYY Cole Hamels TEX
22 James Paxton SEA David Price BOS James Paxton SEA David Price BOS
23 Aaron Nola PHI Jon Lester CHC Aaron Nola PHI Jon Lester CHC
24 Masahiro Tanaka NYY Aaron Nola PHI Masahiro Tanaka NYY Aaron Nola PHI
25 Jon Lester CHC Alex Wood LAD Jon Lester CHC Alex Wood LAD
26 Jose Quintana CHC Lance McCullers HOU Jose Quintana CHC Lance McCullers HOU
27 Johnny Cueto SF Zack Godley ARI Johnny Cueto SF Zack Godley ARI
28 Gerrit Cole PIT Jose Berrios MIN Gerrit Cole PIT Jose Berrios MIN
29 Alex Wood LAD Masahiro Tanaka NYY Alex Wood LAD Masahiro Tanaka NYY
30 Danny Duffy KC Gerrit Cole PIT Danny Duffy KC Gerrit Cole PIT
31 Luis Castillo CIN Danny Duffy KC Luis Castillo CIN Danny Duffy KC
32 Brad Peacock HOU Sonny Gray NYY Brad Peacock HOU Sonny Gray NYY
33 Luke Weaver STL Michael Fulmer DET Luke Weaver STL Michael Fulmer DET
34 Lance McCullers HOU Jose Quintana CHC Lance McCullers HOU Jose Quintana CHC
35 Dylan Bundy BAL Chase Anderson MIL Dylan Bundy BAL Chase Anderson MIL
36 Marcus Stroman TOR Danny Salazar CLE Marcus Stroman TOR Danny Salazar CLE
Early 2018 RP Rankings
1 Kenley Jansen LAD Craig Kimbrel BOS Kenley Jansen LAD Craig Kimbrel BOS
2 Craig Kimbrel BOS Kenley Jansen LAD Craig Kimbrel BOS Kenley Jansen LAD
3 Aroldis Chapman NYY Wade Davis CHC Brad Peacock HOU Wade Davis CHC
4 Ken Giles HOU Aroldis Chapman NYY Aroldis Chapman NYY Aroldis Chapman NYY
5 Corey Knebel MIL Alex Colome TB Ken Giles HOU Alex Colome TB
6 Brad Peacock HOU Greg Holland COL Corey Knebel MIL Greg Holland COL
7 Roberto Osuna TOR Roberto Osuna TOR Roberto Osuna TOR Roberto Osuna TOR
8 Felipe Rivero PIT Ken Giles HOU Felipe Rivero PIT Ken Giles HOU
9 Sean Doolittle WAS Raisel Iglesias CIN Sean Doolittle WAS Raisel Iglesias CIN
10 Wade Davis CHC Corey Knebel MIL Wade Davis CHC Corey Knebel MIL
11 Greg Holland COL Cody Allen CLE Greg Holland COL Cody Allen CLE
12 Raisel Iglesias CIN Felipe Rivero PIT Raisel Iglesias CIN Felipe Rivero PIT
Early 2018 DH Rankings
1 Nelson Cruz SEA Edwin Encarnacion CLE Nelson Cruz SEA Edwin Encarnacion CLE
2 Edwin Encarnacion CLE Nelson Cruz SEA Edwin Encarnacion CLE Nelson Cruz SEA
3 Khris Davis OAK Adrian Beltre TEX Adrian Beltre TEX Adrian Beltre TEX
4 Adrian Beltre TEX Khris Davis OAK Khris Davis OAK Khris Davis OAK
5 Miguel Sano MIN Miguel Sano MIN Miguel Sano MIN Miguel Sano MIN
6 Corey Dickerson TB Evan Gattis HOU Corey Dickerson TB Evan Gattis HOU
7 Evan Gattis HOU Corey Dickerson TB Shin-Soo Choo TEX Corey Dickerson TB
8 Shin-Soo Choo TEX Mark Trumbo BAL Evan Gattis HOU Mark Trumbo BAL
9 Mark Trumbo BAL Carlos Santana CLE Mark Trumbo BAL Carlos Santana CLE
10 Ryon Healy OAK Hanley Ramirez BOS Ryon Healy OAK Hanley Ramirez BOS
11 Hanley Ramirez BOS Kendrys Morales TOR Hanley Ramirez BOS Kendrys Morales TOR
12 Kendrys Morales TOR Jose Bautista TOR Kendrys Morales TOR Jose Bautista TOR
