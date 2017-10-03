Fantasy Baseball Postseason: Too-early 2018 positional expert rankings, with Aaron Judge, Zack Greinke as top-10 options
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy season.
What a season, huh? Some things went as expected -- Chris Sale , Corey Kluber , Max Scherzer , and Clayton Kershaw were all among the best pitchers in the league; Mike Trout and Jose Altuve were two of the best hitters in Fantasy -- and plenty came as a huge surprise.
Obviously, nobody but the most pinstriped-in-the-wool New York Yankees fan saw this kind of season coming from Aaron Judge , especially not at this time a year ago. Truth is, as much as we research this, it's impossible to predict what's going to happen in any baseball season. At this time last season, the Arizona Diamondbacks were colossal failures who needed a top-down rebuild; tomorrow, they're playing a playoff game.
Still, we have to take a crack at next season, and it's never too early to do that. As soon as the 2017 season ended, we turned our eyes toward 2018, as Scott White and Heath Cummings put together their first batch of rankings for next season. A lot will change this offseason, and we'll adjust accordingly, but here's your first look at next season.
Scott is also producing a series of early positional breakdowns over the next few weeks, all of which you'll be able to find here.
2018 Positional Previews
Catcher: Gary Sanchez finally dethrones Buster Posey at the top
2018 Positional Rankings
