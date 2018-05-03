Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 DL stashes amid uncertainty for Johnny Cueto and Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables. Scott White assesses their stashability considering.
Jacob deGrom's MRI came back clean Thursday, so of course he's going to try to make his next start.
Forget that he suffered a hyperextended elbow Monday -- a sensation that extended to his biceps as he completed the fourth inning -- and left the game in a huff. He's fine ... allegedly.
I'm still not so sure he won't appear on this list in the coming days. As pitching injuries go, a hyperextended elbow isn't standard fare, but any time there's trauma to one of the critical components of the most unnatural act in professional sports, you can anticipate a less-than-straightforward recovery
Absent a long list of comparables, we don't know what comes next for him. Have the ligaments weakened? Could he hyperextend the elbow again? He says it bothers him most as a hitter, but it's not like he's going to stop hitting. You'll want to proceed cautiously with him.
And the same goes for Johnny Cueto, who to this point has only been diagnosed with elbow inflammation -- or so we've been led to believe. He's seeking second and third opinions, though, most notably from the harbinger of reconstructive surgery, Dr. James Andrews. Clearly, he's not liking what he's hearing.
But is he not liking that he'll have to shut it down for a month, or for an entire season? It's a total stab in the dark right now, which means our only option is to wait to hear more.
Even though Cueto is at risk of seeing his value plummet, he's above the "potentially droppable" threshold for me, which runs about through Miguel Sano on this list. His upside is too high in too plausible of a scenario to presume the worst-case.
I'm not saying anyone after Sano should be dropped, but in shallower leagues where you're strapped for space, it's defensible. And obviously, format makes a difference. In Head-to-Head points leagues, where starting pitching is in higher demand, Rich Hill is above the threshold. In Rotisserie leagues, where the stolen base scarcity counts for something, Byron Buxton is above it.
Again, the criteria for DL stashability is as follows ...
- How good is the player?
- What's the timetable?
- How likely is the injury to impact his performance?
|1
Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals 3B
|bruised toe
|2
Madison Bumgarner San Francisco Giants SP
|fractured hand
|3
Jonathan Schoop Baltimore Orioles 2B
|strained oblique
|4
Justin Turner Los Angeles Dodgers 3B
|fractured wrist
|5
Robbie Ray Arizona Diamondbacks SP
|strained oblique
|6
Wil Myers San Diego Padres RF
|strained oblique
|7
Daniel Murphy Washington Nationals 2B
|knee surgery
|8
Elvis Andrus Texas Rangers SS
|fractured elbow
|9
Corey Knebel Milwaukee Brewers RP
|strained hamstring
|10
Adam Eaton Washington Nationals CF
|bone bruise in ankle
|11
DJ LeMahieu Colorado Rockies 2B
|strained hamstring
|12
Johnny Cueto San Francisco Giants SP
|elbow inflammation
|13
Adrian Beltre Texas Rangers 3B
|strained hamstring
|14
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
|strained hamstring
|15
Byron Buxton Minnesota Twins CF
|fractured toe
|16
Rich Hill Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|cracked fingernail
|17
Jake Lamb Arizona Diamondbacks 3B
|sprained shoulder
|18
Rougned Odor Texas Rangers 2B
|strained hamstring
|19
Keynan Middleton Los Angeles Angels RP
|elbow inflammation
|20
Yasiel Puig Los Angeles Dodgers RF
|bruised foot
|21
Greg Bird New York Yankees 1B
|bone spur in ankle
|22
Mark Melancon San Francisco Giants RP
|elbow flexor strain
|23
Zach Britton Baltimore Orioles RP
|ruptured Achilles
|24
Eric Thames Milwaukee Brewers 1B
|torn thumb ligament
|25
Mac Williamson San Francisco Giants RF
|concussion
|26
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|shoulder surgery
|27
Ervin Santana Minnesota Twins SP
|finger surgery
|28
Carlos Rodon Chicago White Sox SP
|shoulder surgery
|29
Alex Reyes St. Louis Cardinals RP
|Tommy John surgery
|30
Hyun-Jin Ryu Los Angeles Dodgers SP
|torn groin
-
