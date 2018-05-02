Fantasy Baseball Trade Chart: Latest H2H top 200 rankings show Ozzie Albies, Didi Gregorius on the rise

Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.

A month into the season, the changes here are becoming more extreme.

Giancarlo Stanton, for instance, has dropped 13 spots since the last update to the Head-to-Head top 200. He's still a stud, of course, but he no longer demands a first-round premium. Charlie Morton is closing in on Astros co-aces Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander, rising more than 40 spots, and Blake Snell and Sean Manaea have made similar leaps.

The legitimacy of Ozzie Albies and Didi Gregorius is becoming even harder to question, and they're gaining more of a foothold as a result, each cracking the top 60 overall. In a format where you pretty much have to overpay for a stud, given the quality of player on the waiver wire, those two are about in that range now.

A few reminders, if you're looking to make such a deal:

1. These values are tailored for standard CBS Head-to-Head points leagues, meaning 12 teams and 21-man rosters. The low-dollar players would be worth more in a deeper league, and the mid-dollar players would be worth less in a shallower league.

2. These values are intended only for 1-for-1 and 2-for-1 trades. Get into 3-for-1 or, heaven forbid, 4-for-1, and the impending roster crunch makes it near impossible to justify giving up the superior player (unless, of course, it's an obvious overpay).

3. These values are more of a rough guideline. In theory, if two players add up to more than some other player, you'll take the two over the one, but not every possible scenario has been vetted. And particularly with the lower-value players, perceptions are changing constantly. When in doubt, you'll want to stick with the better player.

H2H Points Trade Chart
RankNamePosition(s)Value
1Mike Trout, LAAOF50
2Jose Altuve, HOU2B47
3Bryce Harper, WASOF47
4Nolan Arenado, COL3B44
5Charlie Blackmon, COLOF44
6Mookie Betts, BOSOF44
7Clayton Kershaw, LADSP42
8Corey Kluber, CLESP42
9Max Scherzer, WASSP42
10Manny Machado, BAL3B/SS42
11Paul Goldschmidt, ARI1B41
12Trea Turner, WASSS41
13Chris Sale, BOSSP41
14Aaron Judge, NYYOF40
15Kris Bryant, CHC3B40
16Carlos Correa, HOUSS40
17Freddie Freeman, ATL1B38
18Jose Ramirez, CLE2B/3B38
19Joey Votto, CIN1B36
20Anthony Rizzo, CHC1B36
21Gerrit Cole, HOUSP36
22Justin Verlander, HOUSP36
23Giancarlo Stanton, NYYOF34
24Francisco Lindor, CLESS34
25Luis Severino, NYYSP33
26Jacob deGrom, NYMSP33
27George Springer, HOUOF31
28Rhys Hoskins, PHI1B/OF31
29Stephen Strasburg, WASSP30
30Noah Syndergaard, NYMSP30
31Gary Sanchez, NYYC30
32Brian Dozier, MIN2B29
33J.D. Martinez, BOSOF29
34Zack Greinke, ARISP28
35Carlos Martinez, STLSP26
36Carlos Carrasco, CLESP26
37Cody Bellinger, LAD1B/OF25
38Anthony Rendon, WAS3B24
39Yu Darvish, CHCSP24
40Patrick Corbin, ARISP24
41Alex Bregman, HOU3B/SS23
42Jose Abreu, CHW1B23
43Tommy Pham, STLOF23
44Ozzie Albies, ATL2B22
45Josh Donaldson, TOR3B21
46Charlie Morton, HOUSP21
47Chris Archer, TBSP19
48A.J. Pollock, ARIOF19
49Dallas Keuchel, HOUSP19
50Jose Quintana, CHCSP19
51James Paxton, SEASP19
52Shohei Ohtani, LAASP/DH19
53Edwin Encarnacion, CLE1B18
54Buster Posey, SFC/1B18
55Didi Gregorius, NYYSS18
56Christian Yelich, MILOF17
57Andrew Benintendi, BOSOF17
58Marcell Ozuna, STLOF17
59Nelson Cruz, SEADH17
60Zack Godley, ARISP16
61Aaron Nola, PHISP16
62Jose Berrios, MINSP16
63Dylan Bundy, BALSP16
64Masahiro Tanaka, NYYSP16
65Willson Contreras, CHCC16
66Xander Bogaerts, BOSSS16
67Craig Kimbrel, BOSRP14
68Blake Snell, TBSP14
69Lorenzo Cain, MILOF14
70Trevor Bauer, CLESP13
71Madison Bumgarner, SFSP13
72Justin Upton, LAAOF12
73Travis Shaw, MIL3B12
74Jonathan Schoop, BAL2B12
75Dee Gordon, SEA2B/OF12
76Starling Marte, PITOF12
77Elvis Andrus, TEXSS12
78Aroldis Chapman, NYYRP12
79Khris Davis, OAKOF12
80Ronald Acuna, ATLOF12
81Sean Manaea, OAKSP12
82Lance McCullers, HOUSP12
83Whit Merrifield, KC2B11
84Miguel Cabrera, DET1B11
85Carlos Santana, PHI1B11
86Robbie Ray, ARISP9
87David Price, BOSSP9
88Andrew McCutchen, SFOF9
89Mitch Haniger, ARIOF9
90Alex Wood, LADSP9
91Kenley Jansen, LADRP9
92Johnny Cueto, SFSP8
93Luke Weaver, STLSP8
94Jake Arrieta, PHISP8
95Luis Castillo, CINSP8
96Rafael Devers, BOS3B8
97Eric Hosmer, SD1B8
98Matt Carpenter, STL1B/2B/3B8
99Justin Turner, LAD3B8
100Daniel Murphy, WAS2B8
101Robinson Cano, SEA2B8
102DJ LeMahieu, COL2B8
103Javier Baez, CHC2B/SS8
104Jean Segura, SEASS8
105Edwin Diaz, SEARP8
106Roberto Osuna, TORRP8
107J.T. Realmuto, MIAC8
108Mike Moustakas, KC3B8
109Adam Eaton, WASOF7
110Kyle Hendricks, CHCSP7
111Jameson Taillon, PITSP7
112Jon Lester, CHCSP7
113Mike Clevinger, CLESP7
114Rick Porcello, BOSSP7
115Trevor Story, COLSS7
116Salvador Perez, KCC7
117Jose Martinez, STL1B/OF6
118Wil Myers, SD1B/OF6
119Sean Doolittle, WASRP6
120Brandon Morrow, CHCRP6
121Wade Davis, COLRP6
122Jay Bruce, NYMOF5
123Yoenis Cespedes, NYMOF5
124Gio Gonzalez, WASSP5
125Michael Fulmer, DETSP5
126J.A. Happ, TORSP5
127Yoan Moncada, CHW2B4
128Matt Olson, OAK1B4
129Ryan Braun, MILOF4
130Nicholas Castellanos, DET3B/OF4
131Joey Gallo, TEX1B/3B4
132Kyle Schwarber, CHCOF4
133Ender Inciarte, ATLOF4
134Chase Anderson, MILSP4
135Miles Mikolas, STLSP4
136Jon Gray, COLSP4
137Gregory Polanco, PITOF4
138Chris Taylor, LAD2B/OF4
139Rich Hill, LADSP4
140Sonny Gray, NYYSP3
141Marcus Stroman, TORSP3
142Garrett Richards, LAASP3
143Cole Hamels, TEXSP3
144Raisel Iglesias, CINRP3
145Jeurys Familia, NYMRP3
146Adrian Beltre, TEX3B3
147Ken Giles, HOURP3
148Felipe Vazquez, PITRP3
149Cody Allen, CLERP3
150Brad Hand, SDRP3
151Mike Minor, TEXSP/RP3
152Joey Lucchesi, SDSP3
153Kyle Seager, SEA3B3
154Yadier Molina, STLC3
155Kelvin Herrera, KCRP3
156Corey Knebel, MILRP3
157Kevin Gausman, BALSP3
158Tanner Roark, WASSP3
159Evan Gattis, HOUC3
160Michael Conforto, NYMOF3
161Eddie Rosario, MINOF3
162Yasmani Grandal, LADC3
163Andrelton Simmons, LAASS3
164Cesar Hernandez, PHI2B3
165Wilson Ramos, TBC3
166Jeff Samardzija, SFSP3
167Jake Junis, KCSP3
168Brandon Belt, SF1B3
169Byron Buxton, MINOF2
170Yasiel Puig, LADOF2
171Eduardo Nunez, BOS2B/3B/OF2
172Miguel Sano, MIN3B2
173Jake Lamb, ARI3B2
174Jed Lowrie, OAK2B2
175Matt Chapman, OAK3B2
176Yonder Alonso, CLE1B2
177Danny Duffy, KCSP1
178Tyson Ross, SDSP1
179Kenta Maeda, LADSP1
180Corey Dickerson, PITOF1
181Francisco Cervelli, PITC1
182Sean Newcomb, ATLSP1
183Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSSP1
184Alex Colome, TBRP1
185Max Kepler, MINOF1
186Michael Brantley, CLEOF1
187Josh Bell, PIT1B1
188Marwin Gonzalez, HOU1B/2B/SS/OF1
189Ian Kinsler, DET2B1
190Yangervis Solarte, TOR2B/3B/SS1
191Eugenio Suarez, CIN3B1
192Jake Faria, TBSP1
193Tyler Skaggs, LAASP1
194Nick Pivetta, PHISP1
195Hunter Strickland, SFRP1
196Hyun-Jin Ryu, LADSP1
197Mike Foltynewicz, ATLSP1
198Julio Teheran, ATLSP1
199Nick Kingham, PITSP1
200Caleb Smith, MIASP/RP1
Senior Fantasy Writer

Raised in Atlanta by a board game-loving family during the dawn of the '90s Braves dynasty, Scott White was easy prey for the Fantasy Sports, in particular Fantasy Baseball, and has devoted his adulthood... Full Bio

