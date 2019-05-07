Fantasy Baseball: Ranking the top 30 IL stashes with Shohei Ohtani nearing return
Your ability to stash Shohei Ohtani in an IL spot is quickly coming to an end, but as Scott White's IL rankings show, he's a priority stash regardless.
For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.
The past week brought its usual onslaught of injuries, from the short-term (Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, David Price) to the kind that will likely extend beyond a month (James Paxton, Jameson Taillon, A.J. Pollock).
And then there's those players on the verge of coming off the IL. Rendon (already?) and Matt Olson, yes, but there's one particular long-term stash who may be on the verge of paying off.
Emphasis on the "may."
We really don't know what to expect from Shohei Ohtani, do we? It's true he may be activated as early as Tuesday, and it's true that swinging a bat doesn't require as lengthy of a recovery from Tommy John surgery as throwing or certainly pitching does. And swinging the bat is all he's expected to do in 2019, spending all of his time at DH.
But as with every aspect of being a two-way player in the modern game, it's uncharted territory. Ohtani's future is still on the mound, so of course he'll continue to rehabilitate the arm while he's swinging the bat. Might he need to take some occasional time off from swinging the bat to do so? It stands to reason. Back when he was pitching once a week, he needed the day before and after most every start off, severely limiting his impact as a hitter.
Then again, there was that month-long stretch at the end of last season when he knew he needed Tommy John surgery and had already stopped pitching but continued to DH — and did so every day. He hit .310 with seven homers, four steals and a 1.003 OPS during that time.
So we already know he can be an impact hitter when he's in the lineup, bringing top-shelf power and underrated speed, but how often will he be in the lineup and will the bat be impacted in some way by the recovery? Both fair questions. Both ones I don't have the answer for.
I'm exercising the same standard for his activation off the IL as I would for a top prospect call-up, though: I want to make sure I'm the one who finds out. Slotting Ohtani ahead of Eloy Jimenez on this list should drive home the point that he needs to be rostered, regardless of whether it's in an IL spot. I'd say the same is true for at least the top 20.
|1
Anthony Rendon Washington Nationals 3B
|bruised elbow
|2
Juan Soto Washington Nationals LF
|back spasms
|3
Trea Turner Washington Nationals SS
|fractured finger
|4
Giancarlo Stanton New York Yankees LF
|sore shoulder
|5
James Paxton New York Yankees SP
|sore knee
|6
Fernando Tatis San Diego Padres SS
|strained hamstring
|7
Aaron Judge New York Yankees RF
|strained oblique
|8
David Price Boston Red Sox SP
|elbow tendinitis
|9
Chris Archer Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|sprained thumb
|10
Jameson Taillon Pittsburgh Pirates SP
|strained elbow flexor
|11
Austin Meadows Tampa Bay Rays RF
|sprained thumb
|12
Mike Clevinger Cleveland Indians SP
|strained back
|13
Corey Kluber Cleveland Indians SP
|fractured forearm
|14
Aaron Hicks New York Yankees CF
|back spasms
|15
Matt Olson Oakland Athletics 1B
|fractured hand
|16
Luis Severino New York Yankees SP
|strained lat
|17
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Angels SP
|Tommy John surgery
|18
Eloy Jimenez Chicago White Sox LF
|sprained ankle
|19
Scooter Gennett Cincinnati Reds 2B
|strained groin
|20
Didi Gregorius New York Yankees SS
|Tommy John surgery
|21
Justin Upton Los Angeles Angels LF
|turf toe
|22
A.J. Pollock Los Angeles Dodgers CF
|elbow surgery
|23
Jimmy Nelson Milwaukee Brewers SP
|torn rotator cuff
|24
Willians Astudillo Minnesota Twins C
|strained hamstring
|25
Cody Allen Los Angeles Angels RP
|strained back
|26
Jed Lowrie New York Mets 3B
|sprained knee
|27
Miguel Sano Minnesota Twins 3B
|heel laceration
|28
Andrew Heaney Los Angeles Angels SP
|elbow discomfort
|29
Alex Wood Cincinnati Reds SP
|back spasms
|30
Hunter Strickland Seattle Mariners RP
|strained lat
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal