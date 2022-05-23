Happy Monday, everyone! This weekend, the action in baseball was excellent -- especially if you're a fan of Boston and Minnesota. The Red Sox extended their win streak to five games as they look to claw back into AL East contention while the Twins extended their win streak to four games and their lead over the White Sox for the AL Central to four games as well. It was also a great weekend for Padres fans as San Diego's four-game win streak puts them back in contention for the best division in baseball.

Top prospect debuts

Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles: Baltimore finally promoted the best catcher prospect in a long while and arguably one of the best prospects overall and he ripped a triple and drew a walk in his debut on Saturday.

Nolan Gorman, 3B, Cardinals: It was a huge first weekend for Gorman in the majors. He collected five hits on the weekend and ripped off two doubles. He only struck out once and drew two walks. One note: he sat on Saturday with a left-handed pitcher as his opponent. Gorman is 69% rostered.

Matthew Liberatore, SP, Cardinals: It wasn't the debut that Liberatore (who has since been sent back down to the minors) was looking for. He lasted just 4 2/3 and allowed four runs, seven hits and two walks. He struck out just three batters and induced just five swinging strikes.

Bonus: Roasny Contreras, P, Pirates: A Frank Stampfl favorite has finally been recalled to the majors by Pittsburgh and he's now just 20% rostered in CBS leagues. Contreras has the stuff to make a mixed league impact right away if he can stick on the roster.

Sandoval continues to deliver

Another Frank Stampfl (and Chris Towers) favorite from the preseason: Angels SP Patrick Sandoval continues to get outs every time he takes the mound. Sandoval threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball in a win over the Athletics on Sunday. He allowed just four hits, one walk and struck out seven batters. Sandoval threw a no-hitter through 4 1/3 innings before allowing a single. Sandoval may be in the midst of a true breakout and has now improved his ERA to a sparkling 1.79.

Story stays hot

It was a bit of a slow start to the season for Red Sox 2B/SS Trevor Story, but he has come on strong as of late. The 29-year-old ripped a solo shot on Sunday off Mariners SP Logan Gilbert and he has now gone yard seven times in 11 games since May 11. Story is paying back his early-round draft capital and then some.

Kopech flirts with perfection

White Sox SP/RP Michael Kopech came closer to perfection than nearly any starter this season when he took a perfect game into the sixth inning on Sunday. Ultimately, Kopech allowed one hit and two walks while striking out six batters over seven innings. He generated 16 swinging strikes on just 92 pitches and improves to a 1.29 ERA and 0.86 WHIP on the season.

News and lineup notes

