sonny-gray.jpg
USATSI

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 23-29). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
3
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
STL
St. Louis
4
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
5
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
6
M. Fried SP ATL Max Fried SP ATL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
7
P. Lopez SP MIA Pablo Lopez SP MIA
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
8
L. Garcia SP HOU Luis Garcia SP HOU
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
SEA
Seattle
Sleepers and questionables
9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
10
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
11
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
12
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
13
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
14
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
15
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
ARI
Arizona
16
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
17
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
DET
Detroit
Better left for points leagues
18
T. Mahle SP CIN Tyler Mahle SP CIN
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
19
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
WAS
Washington
20
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
TEX
Texas
21
C. Kuhl SP COL Chad Kuhl SP COL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
WAS
Washington
22
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
HOU
Houston
23
A. Houser SP MIL Adrian Houser SP MIL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
STL
St. Louis
24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
OAK
Oakland
25
K. Gibson SP PHI Kyle Gibson SP PHI
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
No thanks
26
B. Zimmermann SP BAL Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BOS
Boston
27
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
28
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
SD
San Diego
29
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
30
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
@
HOU
Houston
 		@
DET
Detroit
31
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
BOS
Boston
32
T. Davidson RP ATL Tucker Davidson RP ATL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
33
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
34
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
35
J. Adon SP WAS Joan Adon SP WAS
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado