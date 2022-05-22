Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
- Week 8: Sleeper hitters | Sleeper pitchers
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 23-29). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
|2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|5
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
|9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|10
|11
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|12
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|13
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|14
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|15
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|16
M. Mikolas SP STL Miles Mikolas SP STL
|
vs
|
vs
|17
T. McKenzie SP CLE Triston McKenzie SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|18
T. Mahle SP CIN Tyler Mahle SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|19
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
@
|20
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
|
@
|
vs
|21
C. Kuhl SP COL Chad Kuhl SP COL
|
@
|
@
|22
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|23
|24
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|25
|26
B. Zimmermann SP BAL Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|27
C. Archer SP MIN Chris Archer SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|28
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|29
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
@
|
@
|30
|31
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|32
T. Davidson RP ATL Tucker Davidson RP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|33
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|34
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|35