Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Sleeper hitters for Week 8 (May 23-29) Max Kepler RF MIN Minnesota • #26 • Age: 29 Matchups DET3, KC4 Rostered 70% The Twins have the most favorable matchups of all, and Max Kepler seems the hitter most poised to take advantage, continuing to impact the ball harder than ever while maintaining his usual high contact rate. Mike Yastrzemski RF SF San Francisco • #5 • Age: 31 Matchups NYM3, @CIN3 Rostered 70% His quality of contact and plate discipline are both much improved this year, and his batting average is suddenly approaching .300. Having only one lefty on the schedule can only help his cause. Ian Happ LF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN4, @CHW2 Rostered 64% The matchups are only middle of the road, but there's hope the power finally shows up at two smallish ballparks. His plate discipline has been far and away the best we've ever seen it. Christian Walker 1B ARI Arizona • #53 • Age: 31 Matchups KC2, LAD4 Rostered 37% His combination of premium exit velocity and a high fly-ball rate is beginning to pay dividends as the weather warms up, and he'll get to face a couple mashable pitchers early in the week. Andres Gimenez 2B CLE Cleveland • Age: 23 Matchups @HOU3, @DET4 Rostered 65% The Guardians just missed being in the top five hitter matchups this week because of a couple tough pitchers in the Astros series, but there are enough clunkers for Andres Gimenez's steady production and across-the-board contributions to continue. Yuli Gurriel 1B HOU Houston • #10 • Age: 37 Matchups CLE3, @SEA3 Rostered 75% The defending AL batting champ has cooled off recently but should find pitchers like Zach Plesac, Cal Quantrill, Aaron Civale and Chris Flexen more to his liking. Brendan Rodgers 2B COL Colorado • #7 • Age: 25 Matchups @PIT3, @WAS4 Rostered 71% A full week of road games is normally bad for Rockies hitters, but the matchups are nice. Brendan Rodgers was one of the few who actually performed better on the road last year and appears to be heating up. Randal Grichuk RF COL Colorado • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups @PIT3, @WAS4 Rostered 66% He's been known to enjoy the occasional home run binge and certainly has the matchups for one even if you'd like his chances better at Coors Field. Owen Miller 1B CLE Cleveland • #6 • Age: 25 Matchups @HOU3, @DET4 Rostered 71% He hasn't made quite the same impact since falling victim to COVID a few weeks back, but his line-drive rate and all-fields approach still point to high batting average potential. These matchups could be enough to get him going. Kole Calhoun RF TEX Texas • #56 • Age: 34 Matchups @LAA2, @OAK4 Rostered 17% His recent hot hitting isn't totally out of left field seeing as he was a 33-homer guy in 2019 and a must-start in Fantasy from 2014 through 2016.

Best hitter matchups for Week 8

1. Twins DET3, KC4

2. Dodgers @WAS3, @ARI4

3. Rockies @PIT3, @WAS4

4. Yankees BAL3, @TB4

5. Tigers @MIN3, CLE4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 8

1. Marlins @TB2, @ATL3

2. Cardinals TOR2, MIL4

3. Rays MIA2, NYY4

4. Mets @SF3, PHI3

5. Orioles @NYY3, @BOS4