If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #47 • Age: 29
Jordan Montgomery's highs are only so high and lows are only so low, which makes him sort of a permanent streaming candidate. He's almost a given with two starts, particularly when one is against the Orioles.
Josiah Gray SP
WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 24
The right-hander doubled his slider usage in his latest start and racked up whiffs as a result. Even if the Dodgers knock him around a bit, the Rockies on the road should make up for it.
Nick Pivetta SP
BOS Boston • #37 • Age: 29
He's enjoyed a terrific three-start stretch, including a complete-game gem against the Astros last time out. His matchups this week both rank in the bottom six in runs scored.
LAD L.A. Dodgers • #31 • Age: 32
Have the Dodgers worked their magic again? Tyler Anderson's swinging-strike rate is way up, and he just threw a seven-inning gem against one of this week's opponents, the Diamondbacks.
COL Colorado • #21 • Age: 29
Three of the left-hander's four outings this month have been quality starts. Of course, the other was an out-and-out disaster, but having two road starts this week means he won't fall victim to the Coors effect.
Martin Perez SP
TEX Texas • #54 • Age: 31
It still seems like he's cruising for a bruising with that 1.64 ERA, but he has genuinely been an elite ground-ball pitcher this year and is facing a Triple-A lineup this time around.
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 22
More of a risk/reward play, Hunter Greene seems to have figured out over his past few starts that his slider is the pitch to emphasize over his triple-digit fastball. There are strikeouts to be had in the Cubs lineup.
Alex Faedo SP
DET Detroit • #49 • Age: 26
The rookie's much-ballyhooed slider has piled up whiffs against the Athletics and Rays alike, so it's a good bet to translate against the Guardians lineup as well.
Wade Miley SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #20 • Age: 35
He doesn't have the upside to be more than a streaming option, really, but he's steady enough to take advantage of this plush matchup.
OAK Oakland • #32 • Age: 28
James Kaprielian has had more than a strikeout per inning in two of his past three starts, offering some hope of an adequate stat line with two middling lineups this week.