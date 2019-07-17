Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Garrett Cooper keeps mashing, and you should be adding Dylan Cease

We've reached the part of the Fantasy Baseball season where a third of your league may not be paying attention, and I understand that can make it difficult to add everyone who deserves it. But we've also reached the point where it's getting harder to wait on what we think will happen as opposed to reacting to what is happening.

A prime example of that is the first guy on this list, Garrett Cooper. Imagine how much better your team would be if you added him back when we first started talking about him. Don't worry, he's only rostered in 41% of leagues, you probably still have time.