Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Garrett Cooper keeps mashing, and you should be adding Dylan Cease
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as well.
We've reached the part of the Fantasy Baseball season where a third of your league may not be paying attention, and I understand that can make it difficult to add everyone who deserves it. But we've also reached the point where it's getting harder to wait on what we think will happen as opposed to reacting to what is happening.
A prime example of that is the first guy on this list, Garrett Cooper. Imagine how much better your team would be if you added him back when we first started talking about him. Don't worry, he's only rostered in 41% of leagues, you probably still have time.
MIA Miami • #26 • Age: 28
I know you may be tired of hearing about Cooper. If you'd just add him, I'd stop. Since he became a regular for the Marlins on May 15, he's the No. 36 overall hitter in points league. He's scored the same number of points as Whit Merrifield. More points than Kris Bryant, Nolan Arenado and Rhys Hoskins. Do I think he's better than those guys? Of course not. But with his minor league track record, I feel pretty confident he's a good hitter. At the very least he should be owned in all leagues where you need five outfielders or a corner infielder. But he's been worth starting in every league regardless of how many starters you need.
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 23
Cease is kind of the opposite of Cooper. He hasn't proven it yet, but the upside is too big to leave on the waiver wire. On Tuesday he didn't get much help at all from his defense, but I do take encouragement from the seven strikeouts and just one walk in six innings. Cease has top-30 upside over the rest of the season at starting pitcher and is one of the best uses for a bench spot until you decide you can trust him.
CLE Cleveland • #35 • Age: 24
Yes, Mercado was just in here yesterday, but he homered and stole another base on Tuesday night and he's still underowned. The homer is nice, but I'm really excited about him running more. In 130 games at Triple-A, Mercado stole 45 bases. In 120 games at Double-A, he stole 38. As an everyday No. 2 hitter with a good batting average profile, Mercado could be a top-30 outfielder with no power. Count that as the cherry on top.
TB Tampa Bay • #43 • Age: 25
I'm not sure how much longer Brosseau is going to keep playing every day, but the way he's raking right now he deserves to be rostered in more than 16% of leagues. He had a .998 OPS in Triple-A before he was called up and has always shown good plate discipline. He also has eligibility at both corner and middle infield, which is where you should look to play him.
