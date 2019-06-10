Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Options beyond Yordan Alvarez plus winners and losers

The top news in the Fantasy baseball world over the weekend was the call up of Yordan Alvarez, arguably the top hitting prospect left in the minors before he made his MLB debut Sunday.

Here's what Scott White had to say about Alvarez's much-anticipated debut, as he offered both excitement, as well as a word of caution for the next big prospect:

"And I suppose it's worth noting that because his defense, whether at first base or in left field, is thought to be less than major league-caliber and because Altuve and Springer are both on the verge of a rehab assignment, Alvarez will have to hit the ground running to ensure he sticks around. True, the Astros don't have a dedicated DH, so they should be able to find a spot for him there if nowhere else. But Kyle Tucker looked like just as obvious of a call-up when his time came last April, and his stay lasted all of three weeks. Even with the most hyped prospects, it doesn't always go according to plan, and the Astros' embarrassment of riches doesn't allow for as much patience."

If Alvarez isn't available in your league, here's who else you should know about from this weekend in baseball:

Nick Pivetta (73%) -- That's not exactly what you expect a dominant start from Nick Pivetta to look like, as he tossed his first career complete game with just six strikeouts against the Reds on Sunday. I'm still not sure what to make of him at this point, but you should add Pivetta if he's available, if only because someone else is going to and you'll miss your chance.

Pablo Lopez, (43%) -- His season ERA is still 4.26, but Lopez is finally starting to pitch up to his solid peripherals. He has allowed just six runs in 26.2 innings since his 10-run blowup against the Mets, with 27 strikeouts and only six walks.

Tom Murphy (3%) -- If you're a catcher and you have a pulse, you're on the fringes of Fantasy relevant. If you then go out and hit three homers in five games, you're going to be worth adding. In Murphy's case, solid minor-league numbers suggest he may actually hit enough to be a No. 2 catcher for Fantasy even while splitting playing time with Omar Narvaez.

Kevin Kiermaier (37%) -- Kiermaier is proving his 2018 was just a fluke, as he has his OPS back up in the mid-.700 range. That isn't terribly impressive, but he's proving to be a worthwhile Roto contributor yet again in 2019, with a current pace that puts him somewhere around 18 homers and 25 steals after going for five homers and four steals (with a .301 average) over his last 20 games. You've got room for that in a five-outfielder league.

Corey Dickerson (41%) -- After missing all but four games to open the season due to a shoulder injury, Dickerson made his return Saturday. We'll see how long it takes for Dickerson to get back to playing every day, but let's not forget that he hit .290 with 40 homers in his previous two seasons. If he's healthy, Dickerson is a solid Fantasy option.

Winners

Nelson Cruz -- There have been some signs of slippage for Cruz, notably in his strikeout rate, but once again, he has rewarded those Fantasy players who were willing to buy into the aging veteran at an age-reduced discount price. He still ranks among the league leaders in exit velocity and hard-hit rate and should remain a strong source of power.

Tommy La Stella -- Just when it looked like La Stella was going to be relegated to the Andrelton Simmons and Melky Cabrera part of the Fantasy world, he has now homered three times in his last five games. I still think he's more likely to just be a batting average guy than anything else.

Scooter Gennett -- It's going to be interesting to see what the Reds do with Derek Dietrich when Gennett is back, which could be in a few weeks, as he seems like he could begin a rehab assignment soon. Gennett is still out there in about 20% of CBS Fantasy leagues and could be a huge addition for the second half now that he's progressing toward a return.

Losers

Kyle Tucker -- Last April, Tucker was arguably the top prospect to stash, as he seemed like a potential five-category stud who just needed a chance to be a Fantasy star. That all still rings true, but with Yordan Alvarez leapfrogging him to the majors this season, it raises the question of what Tucker might need to happen to get a chance.

Jack Flaherty -- Flaherty hasn't quite taken the ace leap we were hoping for, and it's hard to say it's bad luck because his 4.08 ERA is backed up by an identical 4.08 SIERA. Chalk it up to a sophomore slump?

Shane Bieber -- Bieber isn't on the Pivetta level, but he remains frustratingly difficult to figure out nonetheless. His earned runs allowed over the past six look like this: 5, 0, 1, 6, 2, 5. He couldn't make it out of the second inning Sunday, and now has a 4.07 ERA for the season. At least in Bieber's case, the peripherals (3.40 SIERA) speak to better days.