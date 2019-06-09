Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12 feature Jay Bruce, Clint Frazier

When trying on sleeper hitters for the upcoming week, the first place I look is the matchups — specifically, which teams have the best ones and which of their players are of a certain availability in CBS Sports leagues.

It's not as deep of a pool to draw from in Week 12 (June 10-16). I managed to come up with five teams with good matchups, as usual, and you can see them below. But while five is the number I list every week, it's usually more like 10 that I'm working with. This week, though, it's legitimately just those five teams with good matchups.

So other criteria came into play when forming this list of 10 sleepers. I don't hate it, but it's worth noting and all the more reason why you should mainly turn to this list for emergency reasons, sticking with your studs whenever possible.

If you have the need, though, here are the 10 best hitters owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues:

1. C.J. Cron, 1B, Twins

If not for a couple days off recently, C.J. Cron might be owned in more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues already, disqualifying him for this list. At a deep position, the disruption might make Fantasy players think twice about using him, a guy on pace for 35 homers and 109 RBI, but not in a week he's facing the Mariners and Royals pitching staffs.

2. Avisail Garcia, OF, Rays

Avisail Garcia has surprisingly found regular playing time in a Rays lineup with plenty of moving parts, but it's not like he hasn't earned it. He's the No. 12 outfielder in Head-to-Head points leagues since the beginning of May, ranking between Cody Bellinger and Austin Meadows, and has seven games against whatever the Athletics and Angels will throw at him this week.

3. Miguel Sano, 3B, Twins

The upside is just as apparent as the downside for Miguel Sano, given how often he both homers and strikes out, but matchups against pitchers like Mike Leake, Tommy Milone, Marco Gonzales, Brad Keller, Glenn Sparkman and Jake Junis should bring out more of the former. He has been getting regular at-bats since returning from a heel injury, which is nice to see.

4. Christian Walker, 1B, Diamondbacks

Christian Walker came out of the Kevin Cron scare with his job still intact and has picked it up at the plate since. When he makes contact, it's some of the loudest in baseball, and for some reason, it's at its loudest on the road, where he's batting .303 with a .931 OPS compared to .210 and .693 at home. He's on the road for all seven of his games this week, including three at Philadelphia.

5. Yandy Diaz, 1B/3B, Rays

Speaking of home/away splits that don't make a ton of sense, I'm going to lean on them this week for Yandy Diaz, too, who recently returned from a bruised hand. The Rays are at home for all seven of their games, where he's batting .313 with a 1.014 OPS compared to .212 and .642 on the road. And as mentioned for Avisail Garcia, the matchups are tasty.

6. Clint Frazier, OF, Yankees

While taking some heat for his defense recently, Clint Frazier has been doing OK at the dish, batting .309 with five homers over his past 16 games. The Yankees have the best matchups of any team this week — facing bottom-feeders like Jason Vargas, Ivan Nova and Reynaldo Lopez — and Frazier is a prime candidate to take advantage.

7. Hunter Renfroe, OF, Padres

Hunter Renfroe hasn't been the most regular starter in the Padres outfield this season, but over the past couple weeks, he hasn't taken a back seat to anyone, responding with seven homers in his past 13 games. He's sort of a one-note player, but that note will be at full blare with a four-game trip to Coors Field this week.

8. Jay Bruce, 1B/OF, Phillies

It's so clear yet if the Phillies are willing to use Jay Bruce against left-handed pitchers, but with only one on the schedule in six games, it isn't such a big deal this week. Clearly, he's a hot-hand play now, having homered four times in his first five games with his new team, and judging by his home/away splits with the Mariners, he should thrive in the more hitter-friendly environments where he'll be suiting up this week.

9. Marwin Gonzalez, 1B/2B/3B/SS/OF, Twins

Part of the reason C.J. Cron has had to sit on occasion is because Marwin Gonzalez is heating up, batting .306 with five homers since the start of May. It's not enough to make him must-start, obviously, but with quintuple eligibility (everywhere but catcher), you can find a place to use him with the matchups the Twins have this week.

10. Garrett Cooper, 1B/OF, Marlins

Of the many streaking Marlins hitters right now, the one who shows some staying power is Garrett Cooper, who consistently produced high batting averages throughout his minor-league career and isn't a total zero power-wise. Judging by his batted-ball profile, with the high line-drive rate and all-fields hitting, you could make the case he should have a higher batting average than he does (and his .310 xBA does just that), so if you need to dig deep this week, he's your man.

Best hitter matchups for Week 12

1. Yankees NYM2, @CHW4

2. Padres @SF2, @COL4

3. Twins SEA3, KC3

4. Red Sox TEX4, @BAL3

5. Rays OAK3, LAA4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 12

1. Brewers @HOU2, @SF3

2. Giants SD2, MIL3

3. Angels LAD2, @TB4

4. White Sox WAS2, NYY4

5. Reds @CLE2, TEX3