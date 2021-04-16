zac-gallen.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming week, sorting them by how usable they are. The standard for a two-start sleeper is higher in categories leagues, where ERA and WHIP need to be protected, than in point leagues, where volume is a higher priority, and it's indicated in the tiers below.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 19-25):

Must-start, all formats
1
B. Woodruff SP MIL Brandon Woodruff SP MIL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
2
K. Maeda SP MIN Kenta Maeda SP MIN
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
3
J. Flaherty SP STL Jack Flaherty SP STL
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
4
L. Castillo SP CIN Luis Castillo SP CIN
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
STL
St. Louis
5
K. Hendricks SP CHC Kyle Hendricks SP CHC
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
6
J. Musgrove SP SD Joe Musgrove SP SD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
7
D. Bundy SP LAA Dylan Bundy SP LAA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
HOU
Houston
8
Z. Gallen SP ARI Zac Gallen SP ARI
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
9
C. Rodon SP CHW Carlos Rodon SP CHW
@
BOS
Boston
 		vs
TEX
Texas
Sleepers and questionables
10
M. Stroman SP NYM Marcus Stroman SP NYM
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
WAS
Washington
11
K. Gausman SP SF Kevin Gausman SP SF
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
MIA
Miami
12
Z. Plesac SP CLE Zach Plesac SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
D. May SP LAD Dustin May SP LAD
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
SD
San Diego
14
N. Eovaldi SP BOS Nathan Eovaldi SP BOS
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
15
E. Rodriguez SP BOS Eduardo Rodriguez SP BOS
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
16
L. McCullers SP HOU Lance McCullers SP HOU
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
17
B. Keller SP KC Brad Keller SP KC
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
DET
Detroit
18
J. Luzardo SP OAK Jesus Luzardo SP OAK
vs
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
19
J. Taillon SP NYY Jameson Taillon SP NYY
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
Better left for points leagues
20
C. Paddack SP SD Chris Paddack SP SD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
21
M. Fulmer RP DET Michael Fulmer RP DET
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
22
J. Ross SP WAS Joe Ross SP WAS
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
No thanks
23
T. Anderson SP PIT Tyler Anderson SP PIT
@
DET
Detroit
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
24
K. Arihara SP TEX Kohei Arihara SP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
25
J. Fleming SP TB Josh Fleming SP TB
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
26
N. Neidert SP MIA Nick Neidert SP MIA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
SF
San Francisco
27
C. Anderson SP PHI Chase Anderson SP PHI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
COL
Colorado