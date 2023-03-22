If pitching is cheaper in Fantasy Baseball drafts than it has been in a long time – and it is – you have a couple of options for how to respond when building your team.
You can zig when everyone is zagging, taking advantage of the depressed prices for some of the true aces and snag a couple of them early. My preferred approach in most leagues looks something like that – I want two starting pitchers I can reasonably project for good ratios and 180-plus innings, which means I'm usually taking two of them by the sixth round. That gives me a strong base for ratios and counting stats, and lets me take a lot more high-upside fliers on cheap pitchers later.
But there's another option for how you can approach starting pitcher this year. You could steer into the curve, take advantage of a friendlier environment for pitchers, and eschew the position entirely for a while. Sure, you probably won't get those staff anchors who can raise the floor and ceiling of your team, but there should be enough intriguing talents out there to more or less punt the position and still have a chance to compete.
I tried the latter strategy in my draft for the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association Champions League this week, a 14-team Roto league with some folks from around the Fantasy industry. I had the eighth pick out of 14 in this standard 5x5 league, and started with the following players:
- 1.8: Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
- 2.7: Fernando Tatis, SS, SD
- 3.8: Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
- 4.7: Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
- 5.8: George Springer, OF, TOR
- 6.7: Eloy Jimenez, OF, CWS
- 7.8: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
- 8.7: Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
- 9.8: Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
That locked in a high-upside offense with the ability to compete in every category and with some of the shallower positions filled – I'm set at third base and outfield, and will be at second base once Jose Altuve is healthy (I took DJ LeMahieu later in the 19th round to help fill in until then). The Altuve pick might end up being a mistake because part of going this heavy on offense is about locking in a real advantage. Altuve may do that for me eventually, but there's enough reason to doubt it that you could certainly argue it was a luxury I didn't need – he just ended up falling about 30 spots lower than I had him ranked and I couldn't keep passing.
I could have taken Kyle Wright, Joe Ryan, Lance Lynn, or Carlos Rodon as my first pitcher instead, and I would have been happy to start with Rodon especially; he's a high-upside potential ace who might only end up missing a few turns in the rotation due to the forearm injury he suffered earlier in spring. Even with the injury, Rodon could still rack up 200 strikeouts with elite ratios, and he would have been a pretty nice addition to the staff.
Instead, I ended up with Reds starter Nick Lodolo as my first pitcher, and the first of eight picks out of my next nine devoted to the position. Here's what that run looked like:
- 10.7: Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
- 11.8: Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB
- 12.7: Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
- 13.8: Reid Detmers, SP, LAA
- 14.7: Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA
- 15.8: Edward Cabrera, SP, MIA
- 16.7: Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS
- 17.8: Trevor Rogers, SP, MIA
- 18.7: Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA
That's the bulk of my pitching staff; I added Dylan Floro, Drey Jameson, Josiah Gray, and Cole Irvin to round it out. And it probably isn't enough, as presently constructed, to compete. For one thing, I've got three Angels pitches, and while I think all three of them are pretty good pitchers, the fact that they'll be pitching in a six-man rotation means they've got a ceiling on their innings, both on a weekly and season-long basis.
To be clear, I'm a big fan of all of the pitchers I got. Lodolo is a popular breakout pick, armed with a wipeout curveball that already stands as one of the better putaway pitches in the game. Detmers already broke out after returning from the minors last season, putting up a 3.04 ERA and 26% strikeout rate over his final 13 starts, and is now apparently throwing two mph harder than he did last season. And Sandoval remains a very intriguing option, a breakout pick for both Scott White and myself.
Of course, I tend to like those guys as my No. 3, 4, and 5 starters, not at the top of my rotation. They're all super talented and should have good per-inning numbers. But I'm not sure any of them is a good bet for even 160 innings, and Cabrera, Whitlock, and Rogers aren't especially good bets to do it either. Anderson might get there, as could Irvin, but I probably won't get much more than volume out of either; if they give me average-ish ratios, I'll be thrilled.
That doesn't mean this team can't compete, of course. The hitting should be great at pretty much everything, and if even three of those breakout pitchers hit, I could compete. But even then, competing in strikeouts especially could be tough, and I'll need to make sure I focus on pitching on the waiver wire early on.
If the hitting doesn't hold up its end of the bargain, I'm probably going to be out of the running early, too, of course. Ultimately, I think you can go too far in punting pitching, and I probably did that here. It might be easier to pull off in a 12-team league, of course, and if I was to try it again, I might make more of a focus on at least a few more boring innings eater types like Lance Lynn and Charlie Morton, who I think can bounce back from disappointing seasons.
All in all, it was a worthwhile experiment to see how far I could push this approach, but it's not necessarily one I recommend for you.
Here's what my team ended up looking like:
1.8: Mookie Betts, RF, LAD
2.7: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
3.8: Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
4.7: Cedric Mullins, CF, BAL
5.8: George Springer, RF, TOR
6.7: Eloy Jimenez, RF, CWS
7.8: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
8.7: Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
9.8: Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
10.7: Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN
11.8: Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB
12.7: Lars Nootbaar, RF, STL
13.8: Reid Detmers, SP, LAA
14.7: Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA
15.8: Edward Cabrera, RP, MIA
16.7: Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS
17.8: Trevor Rogers, RP, MIA
18.7: Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA
19.8: DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY
20.7: Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
21.8: Dylan Floro, RP, MIA
22.7: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET
23.8: Drey Jameson, SP, ARI
24.7: Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
25.8: Alek Thomas, CF, ARI
26.7: Josiah Gray, SP, WSH
27.8: Cole Irvin, SP, BAL
28.7: Spencer Steer, 3B, CIN
29.8: Omar Narvaez, C, NYM
Here's who I was drafting with, along with the full results from this draft:
- Glenn & Rick & Stacie - Colton, Stern & Wolfman
- Anthony Perri - Fantistics
- Howard Bender - Fantasy Alarm
- Jeff Paur - RTSports.com
- Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar - NFBC
- Dr. Roto - SiriusXM--Dr Roto
- Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler - DFS Karma
- Chris Towers - CBS Sports
- Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph - RotoBaller
- Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy - Baseball HQ
- Ray Flowers - Bettor Sports Network
- Clay Link - RotoWire
- Scott Swanay - Sherpa Fantasy Sports
- Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen - USATODAY Sports/Advance Local
Full results
PICK: PLAYER - TEAM
1.1: Aaron Judge, RF, NYY - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
1.2: Julio Rodriguez, RF, SEA - Anthony Perri
1.3: Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, ATL - Howard Bender
1.4: Trea Turner, SS, PHI - Jeff Paur
1.5: Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
1.6: Kyle Tucker, CF, HOU - Dr. Roto
1.7: Juan Soto, RF, SD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
1.8: Mookie Betts, RF, LAD - Chris Towers
1.9: Shohei Ohtani, SP, LAA - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
1.1: Bo Bichette, SS, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
1.11: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, KC - Ray Flowers
1.12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR - Clay Link
1.13: Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD - Scott Swanay
1.14: Manny Machado, 3B, SD - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
2.1: Mike Trout, CF, LAA - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
2.2: Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU - Scott Swanay
2.3: Austin Riley, 3B, ATL - Clay Link
2.4: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL - Ray Flowers
2.5: Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
2.6: Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
2.7: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD - Chris Towers
2.8: Michael Harris II, LF, ATL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
2.9: J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI - Dr. Roto
2.1: Spencer Strider, RP, ATL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
2.11: Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM - Jeff Paur
2.12: Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM - Howard Bender
2.13: Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS - Anthony Perri
2.14: Randy Arozarena, RF, TB - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
3.1: Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
3.2: Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA - Anthony Perri
3.3: Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B, MIA - Howard Bender
3.4: Aaron Nola, SP, PHI - Jeff Paur
3.5: Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
3.6: Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX - Dr. Roto
3.7: Max Scherzer, SP, NYM - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
3.8: Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL - Chris Towers
3.9: Matt Olson, 1B, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
3.1: Daulton Varsho, RF, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
3.11: Corey Seager, SS, TEX - Ray Flowers
3.12: Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL - Clay Link
3.13: Justin Verlander, SP, NYM - Scott Swanay
3.14: Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
4.1: Shane McClanahan, RP, TB - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
4.2: Shane Bieber, SP, CLE - Scott Swanay
4.3: Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI - Clay Link
4.4: Luis Robert, CF, CWS - Ray Flowers
4.5: Corbin Carroll, CF, ARI - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
4.6: Kyle Schwarber, LF, PHI - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
4.7: Cedric Mullins, CF, BAL - Chris Towers
4.8: Josh Hader, RP, SD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
4.9: Max Fried, SP, ATL - Dr. Roto
4.1: Cristian Javier, SP, HOU - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
4.11: Teoscar Hernandez, CF, SEA - Jeff Paur
4.12: Luis Castillo, SP, SEA - Howard Bender
4.13: Julio Urias, SP, LAD - Anthony Perri
4.14: Dylan Cease, SP, CWS - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
5.1: Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
5.2: Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT - Anthony Perri
5.3: Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU - Howard Bender
5.4: Alek Manoah, SP, TOR - Jeff Paur
5.5: Adolis Garcia, RF, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
5.6: Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL - Dr. Roto
5.7: Adley Rutschman, C, BAL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
5.8: George Springer, RF, TOR - Chris Towers
5.9: Tommy Edman, 2B, STL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
5.1: Will Smith, C, LAD - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
5.11: Yu Darvish, SP, SD - Ray Flowers
5.12: Joe Musgrove, SP, SD - Clay Link
5.13: Framber Valdez, SP, HOU - Scott Swanay
5.14: Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
6.1: Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
6.2: Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU - Scott Swanay
6.3: Starling Marte, CF, NYM - Clay Link
6.4: Zac Gallen, SP, ARI - Ray Flowers
6.5: Jordan Romano, RP, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
6.6: Robbie Ray, SP, SEA - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
6.7: Eloy Jimenez, RF, CWS - Chris Towers
6.8: Devin Williams, RP, MIL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
6.9: Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE - Dr. Roto
6.1: Salvador Perez, C, KC - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
6.11: Ryan Helsley, RP, STL - Jeff Paur
6.12: Camilo Doval, RP, SF - Howard Bender
6.13: Tyler O'Neill, RF, STL - Anthony Perri
6.14: Byron Buxton, CF, MIN - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
7.1: Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
7.2: Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS - Anthony Perri
7.3: Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA - Howard Bender
7.4: Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC - Jeff Paur
7.5: Felix Bautista, RP, BAL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
7.6: George Kirby, SP, SEA - Dr. Roto
7.7: Tim Anderson, SS, CWS - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
7.8: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC - Chris Towers
7.9: Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
7.1: Wander Franco, SS, TB - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
7.11: Bryan Reynolds, CF, PIT - Ray Flowers
7.12: Clay Holmes, RP, NYY - Clay Link
7.13: Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD - Scott Swanay
7.14: Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
8.1: Jake McCarthy, CF, ARI - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
8.2: Carlos Correa, SS, MIN - Scott Swanay
8.3: Willson Contreras, C, STL - Clay Link
8.4: Logan Webb, SP, SF - Ray Flowers
8.5: Chris Sale, SP, BOS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
8.6: Luis Severino, SP, NYY - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
8.7: Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR - Chris Towers
8.8: Willy Adames, SS, MIL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
8.9: Taylor Ward, LF, LAA - Dr. Roto
8.1: Nick Castellanos, RF, PHI - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
8.11: MJ Melendez, C, KC - Jeff Paur
8.12: Jordan Walker, 3B, STL - Howard Bender
8.13: Sean Murphy, C, ATL - Anthony Perri
8.14: Christian Walker, 1B, ARI - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
9.1: Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
9.2: Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, TEX - Anthony Perri
9.3: Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN - Howard Bender
9.4: Blake Snell, SP, SD - Jeff Paur
9.5: Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
9.6: William Contreras, C, MIL - Dr. Roto
9.7: Nestor Cortes, RP, NYY - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
9.8: Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU - Chris Towers
9.9: Kyle Wright, SP, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
9.1: Joe Ryan, SP, MIN - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
9.11: Christian Yelich, LF, MIL - Ray Flowers
9.12: Lance Lynn, SP, CWS - Clay Link
9.13: Steven Kwan, CF, CLE - Scott Swanay
9.14: Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
10.1: Amed Rosario, SS, CLE - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
10.2: Kris Bryant, LF, COL - Scott Swanay
10.3: Anthony Santander, CF, BAL - Clay Link
10.4: David Bednar, RP, PIT - Ray Flowers
10.5: Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
10.6: Seiya Suzuki, LF, CHC - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
10.7: Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN - Chris Towers
10.8: Hunter Greene, SP, CIN - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
10.9: Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL - Dr. Roto
10.1: Max Muncy, 3B, LAD - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
10.11: Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY - Jeff Paur
10.12: Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR - Howard Bender
10.13: Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA - Anthony Perri
10.14: Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
11.1: Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
11.2: Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN - Anthony Perri
11.3: C.J. Cron, 1B, COL - Howard Bender
11.4: Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA - Jeff Paur
11.5: Jeffrey Springs, RP, TB - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
11.6: Luis Garcia, RP, HOU - Dr. Roto
11.7: Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
11.8: Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB - Chris Towers
11.9: Kendall Graveman, SP, CWS - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
11.1: Hunter Renfroe, RF, LAA - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
11.11: Charlie Morton, SP, ATL - Ray Flowers
11.12: Hunter Brown, RP, HOU - Clay Link
11.13: Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC - Scott Swanay
11.14: Cal Raleigh, C, SEA - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
12.1: Jordan Montgomery, SP, STL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
12.2: Jhoan Duran, SP, MIN - Scott Swanay
12.3: Andres Munoz, RP, SEA - Clay Link
12.4: Scott Barlow, RP, KC - Ray Flowers
12.5: Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
12.6: Daniel Bard, RP, COL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
12.7: Lars Nootbaar, RF, STL - Chris Towers
12.8: Ian Happ, CF, CHC - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
12.9: Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB - Dr. Roto
12.1: Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
12.11: Dustin May, SP, LAD - Jeff Paur
12.12: Bryce Harper, DH, PHI - Howard Bender
12.13: Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB - Anthony Perri
12.14: Danny Jansen, C, TOR - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
13.1: Keibert Ruiz, C, WSH - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
13.2: Andrew Vaughn, LF, CWS - Anthony Perri
13.3: Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN - Howard Bender
13.4: Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL - Jeff Paur
13.5: Joey Meneses, 1B, WSH - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
13.6: Alex Lange, SP, DET - Dr. Roto
13.7: Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
13.8: Reid Detmers, SP, LAA - Chris Towers
13.9: Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
13.1: Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
13.11: Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI - Ray Flowers
13.12: Masataka Yoshida, LF, BOS - Clay Link
13.13: Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL - Scott Swanay
13.14: Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
14.1: Thairo Estrada, 2B, SF - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
14.2: Josh Bell, 1B, CLE - Scott Swanay
14.3: J.D. Martinez, DH, LAD - Clay Link
14.4: Brady Singer, SP, KC - Ray Flowers
14.5: Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
14.6: Shea Langeliers, C, OAK - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
14.7: Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA - Chris Towers
14.8: Alex Verdugo, CF, BOS - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
14.9: Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY - Dr. Roto
14.1: Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
14.11: Paul Sewald, RP, SEA - Jeff Paur
14.12: Brandon Nimmo, CF, NYM - Howard Bender
14.13: Koudai Senga, SP, NYM - Anthony Perri
14.14: Javier Baez, SS, DET - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
15.1: Luis Urias, 3B, MIL - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
15.2: Jose Miranda, 1B, MIN - Anthony Perri
15.3: Riley Greene, CF, DET - Howard Bender
15.4: Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL - Jeff Paur
15.5: Andrew Heaney, SP, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
15.6: Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA - Dr. Roto
15.7: Ty France, 1B, SEA - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
15.8: Edward Cabrera, RP, MIA - Chris Towers
15.9: Luis Arraez, 1B, MIA - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
15.1: Jesse Winker, LF, MIL - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
15.11: Cody Bellinger, CF, CHC - Ray Flowers
15.12: Miguel Vargas, 1B, LAD - Clay Link
15.13: Jorge Polanco, 2B, MIN - Scott Swanay
15.14: Jack Flaherty, SP, STL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
16.1: David Robertson, RP, NYM - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
16.2: Evan Phillips, RP, LAD - Scott Swanay
16.3: Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA - Clay Link
16.4: Adalberto Mondesi, SS, BOS - Ray Flowers
16.5: Seranthony Dominguez, RP, PHI - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
16.6: Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
16.7: Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS - Chris Towers
16.8: Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
16.9: Esteury Ruiz, LF, OAK - Dr. Roto
16.1: Triston Casas, 1B, BOS - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
16.11: Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI - Jeff Paur
16.12: Aroldis Chapman, RP, KC - Howard Bender
16.13: Bryan De La Cruz, RF, MIA - Anthony Perri
16.14: Craig Kimbrel, RP, PHI - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
17.1: Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
17.2: Jose Berrios, SP, TOR - Anthony Perri
17.3: Jonathan India, 2B, CIN - Howard Bender
17.4: Michael Conforto, LF, SF - Jeff Paur
17.5: Alex Cobb, SP, SF - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
17.6: Garrett Mitchell, LF, MIL - Dr. Roto
17.7: Mitch Haniger, LF, SF - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
17.8: Trevor Rogers, RP, MIA - Chris Towers
17.9: Kyle Finnegan, SP, WSH - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
17.1: Andrew Benintendi, LF, CWS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
17.11: Trey Mancini, 1B, CHC - Ray Flowers
17.12: CJ Abrams, SS, WSH - Clay Link
17.13: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF, ARI - Scott Swanay
17.14: Wil Myers, LF, CIN - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
18.1: Yasmani Grandal, C, CWS - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
18.2: Oscar Gonzalez, RF, CLE - Scott Swanay
18.3: Oscar Colas, LF, CWS - Clay Link
18.4: Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL - Ray Flowers
18.5: Sonny Gray, SP, MIN - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
18.6: Jorge Mateo, SS, BAL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
18.7: Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA - Chris Towers
18.8: Miles Mikolas, SP, STL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
18.9: Ha-Seong Kim, SS, SD - Dr. Roto
18.1: Jurickson Profar, LF, COL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
18.11: Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM - Jeff Paur
18.12: Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX - Howard Bender
18.13: Jon Gray, SP, TEX - Anthony Perri
18.14: Harrison Bader, LF, NYY - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
19.1: Joey Gallo, LF, MIN - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
19.2: Kolten Wong, 2B, SEA - Anthony Perri
19.3: Michael Kopech, SP, CWS - Howard Bender
19.4: Eric Haase, C, DET - Jeff Paur
19.5: Jean Segura, 2B, MIA - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
19.6: Whit Merrifield, 2B, TOR - Dr. Roto
19.7: Josh Rojas, 3B, ARI - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
19.8: DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY - Chris Towers
19.9: Seth Brown, LF, OAK - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
19.1: Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
19.11: Jake Fraley, CF, CIN - Ray Flowers
19.12: Christian Vazquez, C, MIN - Clay Link
19.13: Elias Diaz, C, COL - Scott Swanay
19.14: Joc Pederson, CF, SF - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
20.1: Zach Eflin, SP, TB - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
20.2: Jonah Heim, C, TEX - Scott Swanay
20.3: Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU - Clay Link
20.4: Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA - Ray Flowers
20.5: Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
20.6: Lance McCullers Jr., SP, HOU - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
20.7: Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL - Chris Towers
20.8: Tyler Mahle, SP, MIN - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
20.9: A.J. Puk, RP, MIA - Dr. Roto
20.1: Nick Gordon, LF, MIN - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
20.11: Josh Jung, 3B, TEX - Jeff Paur
20.12: Martin Perez, SP, TEX - Howard Bender
20.13: Jon Berti, 2B, MIA - Anthony Perri
20.14: Marcus Stroman, SP, CHC - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
21.1: Aaron Civale, SP, CLE - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
21.2: Austin Meadows, LF, DET - Anthony Perri
21.3: Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL - Howard Bender
21.4: Ross Stripling, SP, SF - Jeff Paur
21.5: Justin Turner, 3B, BOS - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
21.6: Randal Grichuk, CF, COL - Dr. Roto
21.7: Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
21.8: Dylan Floro, RP, MIA - Chris Towers
21.9: Oswaldo Cabrera, LF, NYY - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
21.1: Hayden Wesneski, RP, CHC - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
21.11: Justin Steele, SP, CHC - Ray Flowers
21.12: Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL - Clay Link
21.13: Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB - Scott Swanay
21.14: Jorge Lopez, SP, MIN - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
22.1: Jorge Soler, LF, MIA - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
22.2: Alex Wood, SP, SF - Scott Swanay
22.3: Sean Manaea, SP, SF - Clay Link
22.4: Taylor Rogers, RP, SF - Ray Flowers
22.5: Manuel Margot, CF, TB - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
22.6: Noah Syndergaard, SP, LAD - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
22.7: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET - Chris Towers
22.8: Ranger Suarez, RP, PHI - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
22.9: Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA - Dr. Roto
22.1: Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
22.11: Austin Hays, RF, BAL - Jeff Paur
22.12: TJ Friedl, LF, CIN - Howard Bender
22.13: Joey Bart, C, SF - Anthony Perri
22.14: Scott McGough, SP, ARI - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
23.1: Yoan Moncada, 3B, CWS - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
23.2: Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK - Anthony Perri
23.3: Carlos Estevez, RP, LAA - Howard Bender
23.4: Charlie Blackmon, CF, COL - Jeff Paur
23.5: Mitch Keller, SP, PIT - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
23.6: Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, DET - Dr. Roto
23.7: Mitch Garver, C, TEX - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
23.8: Drey Jameson, SP, ARI - Chris Towers
23.9: Trevor May, RP, OAK - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
23.1: Adam Duvall, LF, BOS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
23.11: Christian Bethancourt, C, TB - Ray Flowers
23.12: Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY - Clay Link
23.13: Steven Matz, SP, STL - Scott Swanay
23.14: Isaac Paredes, 2B, TB - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
24.1: Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
24.2: Luis Garcia, SS, WSH - Scott Swanay
24.3: Brayan Bello, SP, BOS - Clay Link
24.4: Brandon Belt, 1B, TOR - Ray Flowers
24.5: Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
24.6: Eric Lauer, SP, MIL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
24.7: Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM - Chris Towers
24.8: Cal Quantrill, SP, CLE - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
24.9: Bryson Stott, SS, PHI - Dr. Roto
24.1: Juan Yepez, RF, STL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
24.11: Myles Straw, LF, CLE - Jeff Paur
24.12: Will Benson, RF, CIN - Howard Bender
24.13: Bailey Ober, SP, MIN - Anthony Perri
24.14: David Peterson, SP, NYM - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
25.1: Matthew Boyd, SP, DET - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
25.2: Dylan Dodd, SP, ATL - Anthony Perri
25.3: Reese McGuire, C, BOS - Howard Bender
25.4: Adam Wainwright, SP, STL - Jeff Paur
25.5: Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
25.6: Robbie Grossman, LF, TEX - Dr. Roto
25.7: Jason Adam, RP, TB - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
25.8: Alek Thomas, CF, ARI - Chris Towers
25.9: Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
25.1: Michael Fulmer, SP, CHC - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
25.11: Brandon Marsh, CF, PHI - Ray Flowers
25.12: Brusdar Graterol, RP, LAD - Clay Link
25.13: Ken Waldichuk, SP, OAK - Scott Swanay
25.14: Jared Shuster, SP, ATL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
26.1: Edward Olivares, CF, KC - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
26.2: Domingo German, SP, NYY - Scott Swanay
26.3: Tylor Megill, SP, NYM - Clay Link
26.4: Mike Yastrzemski, CF, SF - Ray Flowers
26.5: Reynaldo Lopez, SP, CWS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
26.6: Jose Trevino, C, NYY - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
26.7: Josiah Gray, SP, WSH - Chris Towers
26.8: Daniel Hudson, RP, LAD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
26.9: Elehuris Montero, 3B, COL - Dr. Roto
26.1: Franmil Reyes, DH, KC - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
26.11: Lane Thomas, CF, WSH - Jeff Paur
26.12: Michael Wacha, SP, SD - Howard Bender
26.13: Endy Rodriguez, C, PIT - Anthony Perri
26.14: Will Smith, RP, TEX - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
27.1: Trent Grisham, RF, SD - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
27.2: Eduardo Escobar, 3B, NYM - Anthony Perri
27.3: Mike Clevinger, SP, CWS - Howard Bender
27.4: Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI - Jeff Paur
27.5: Elvis Andrus, SS, CWS - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
27.6: Sal Frelick, LF, MIL - Dr. Roto
27.7: Chris Taylor, LF, LAD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
27.8: Cole Irvin, SP, BAL - Chris Towers
27.9: Tanner Houck, SP, BOS - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
27.1: Jose Suarez, SP, LAA - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
27.11: Graham Ashcraft, SP, CIN - Ray Flowers
27.12: Brett Baty, 3B, NYM - Clay Link
27.13: James Paxton, SP, BOS - Scott Swanay
27.14: Rafael Montero, RP, HOU - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
28.1: Trevor Story, 2B, BOS - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen
28.2: Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL - Scott Swanay
28.3: Andrew McCutchen, RF, PIT - Clay Link
28.4: Liam Hendriks, RP, CWS - Ray Flowers
28.5: Michael Massey, 2B, KC - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
28.6: Eddie Rosario, LF, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
28.7: Spencer Steer, 3B, CIN - Chris Towers
28.8: Nick Pivetta, SP, BOS - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
28.9: Gavin Stone, SP, LAD - Dr. Roto
28.1: Matt Carpenter, LF, SD - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
28.11: Dylan Carlson, CF, STL - Jeff Paur
28.12: Joey Wendle, 3B, MIA - Howard Bender
28.13: Jose Siri, CF, TB - Anthony Perri
28.14: Bubba Thompson, CF, TEX - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
29.1: Kyle Gibson, SP, BAL - Glenn & Rick & Stacie
29.2: Mike Soroka, SP, ATL - Anthony Perri
29.3: Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL - Howard Bender
29.4: Mark Canha, RF, NYM - Jeff Paur
29.5: Griffin Jax, RP, MIN - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar
29.6: Corey Kluber, SP, BOS - Dr. Roto
29.7: Christopher Morel, CF, CHC - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler
29.8: Omar Narvaez, C, NYM - Chris Towers
29.9: Alex Kirilloff, LF, MIN - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph
29.1: Ben Joyce, SP, LAA - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy
29.11: Leody Taveras, CF, TEX - Ray Flowers
29.12: James Outman, CF, LAD - Clay Link
29.13: MacKenzie Gore, SP, WSH - Scott Swanay
29.14: Michael Brantley, LF, HOU - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen