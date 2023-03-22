If pitching is cheaper in Fantasy Baseball drafts than it has been in a long time – and it is – you have a couple of options for how to respond when building your team.

You can zig when everyone is zagging, taking advantage of the depressed prices for some of the true aces and snag a couple of them early. My preferred approach in most leagues looks something like that – I want two starting pitchers I can reasonably project for good ratios and 180-plus innings, which means I'm usually taking two of them by the sixth round. That gives me a strong base for ratios and counting stats, and lets me take a lot more high-upside fliers on cheap pitchers later.

But there's another option for how you can approach starting pitcher this year. You could steer into the curve, take advantage of a friendlier environment for pitchers, and eschew the position entirely for a while. Sure, you probably won't get those staff anchors who can raise the floor and ceiling of your team, but there should be enough intriguing talents out there to more or less punt the position and still have a chance to compete.

I tried the latter strategy in my draft for the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association Champions League this week, a 14-team Roto league with some folks from around the Fantasy industry. I had the eighth pick out of 14 in this standard 5x5 league, and started with the following players:

That locked in a high-upside offense with the ability to compete in every category and with some of the shallower positions filled – I'm set at third base and outfield, and will be at second base once Jose Altuve is healthy (I took DJ LeMahieu later in the 19th round to help fill in until then). The Altuve pick might end up being a mistake because part of going this heavy on offense is about locking in a real advantage. Altuve may do that for me eventually, but there's enough reason to doubt it that you could certainly argue it was a luxury I didn't need – he just ended up falling about 30 spots lower than I had him ranked and I couldn't keep passing.

I could have taken Kyle Wright, Joe Ryan, Lance Lynn, or Carlos Rodon as my first pitcher instead, and I would have been happy to start with Rodon especially; he's a high-upside potential ace who might only end up missing a few turns in the rotation due to the forearm injury he suffered earlier in spring. Even with the injury, Rodon could still rack up 200 strikeouts with elite ratios, and he would have been a pretty nice addition to the staff.

Instead, I ended up with Reds starter Nick Lodolo as my first pitcher, and the first of eight picks out of my next nine devoted to the position. Here's what that run looked like:

That's the bulk of my pitching staff; I added Dylan Floro, Drey Jameson, Josiah Gray, and Cole Irvin to round it out. And it probably isn't enough, as presently constructed, to compete. For one thing, I've got three Angels pitches, and while I think all three of them are pretty good pitchers, the fact that they'll be pitching in a six-man rotation means they've got a ceiling on their innings, both on a weekly and season-long basis.

To be clear, I'm a big fan of all of the pitchers I got. Lodolo is a popular breakout pick, armed with a wipeout curveball that already stands as one of the better putaway pitches in the game. Detmers already broke out after returning from the minors last season, putting up a 3.04 ERA and 26% strikeout rate over his final 13 starts, and is now apparently throwing two mph harder than he did last season. And Sandoval remains a very intriguing option, a breakout pick for both Scott White and myself.

Of course, I tend to like those guys as my No. 3, 4, and 5 starters, not at the top of my rotation. They're all super talented and should have good per-inning numbers. But I'm not sure any of them is a good bet for even 160 innings, and Cabrera, Whitlock, and Rogers aren't especially good bets to do it either. Anderson might get there, as could Irvin, but I probably won't get much more than volume out of either; if they give me average-ish ratios, I'll be thrilled.

That doesn't mean this team can't compete, of course. The hitting should be great at pretty much everything, and if even three of those breakout pitchers hit, I could compete. But even then, competing in strikeouts especially could be tough, and I'll need to make sure I focus on pitching on the waiver wire early on.

If the hitting doesn't hold up its end of the bargain, I'm probably going to be out of the running early, too, of course. Ultimately, I think you can go too far in punting pitching, and I probably did that here. It might be easier to pull off in a 12-team league, of course, and if I was to try it again, I might make more of a focus on at least a few more boring innings eater types like Lance Lynn and Charlie Morton, who I think can bounce back from disappointing seasons.

All in all, it was a worthwhile experiment to see how far I could push this approach, but it's not necessarily one I recommend for you.

Here's what my team ended up looking like:

1.8: Mookie Betts, RF, LAD

2.7: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD

3.8: Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL

4.7: Cedric Mullins, CF, BAL

5.8: George Springer, RF, TOR

6.7: Eloy Jimenez, RF, CWS

7.8: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC

8.7: Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR

9.8: Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU

10.7: Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN

11.8: Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB

12.7: Lars Nootbaar, RF, STL

13.8: Reid Detmers, SP, LAA

14.7: Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA

15.8: Edward Cabrera, RP, MIA

16.7: Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS

17.8: Trevor Rogers, RP, MIA

18.7: Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA

19.8: DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY

20.7: Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL

21.8: Dylan Floro, RP, MIA

22.7: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET

23.8: Drey Jameson, SP, ARI

24.7: Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM

25.8: Alek Thomas, CF, ARI

26.7: Josiah Gray, SP, WSH

27.8: Cole Irvin, SP, BAL

28.7: Spencer Steer, 3B, CIN

29.8: Omar Narvaez, C, NYM

Here's who I was drafting with, along with the full results from this draft:

Glenn & Rick & Stacie - Colton, Stern & Wolfman Anthony Perri - Fantistics Howard Bender - Fantasy Alarm Jeff Paur - RTSports.com Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar - NFBC Dr. Roto - SiriusXM--Dr Roto Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler - DFS Karma Chris Towers - CBS Sports Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph - RotoBaller Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy - Baseball HQ Ray Flowers - Bettor Sports Network Clay Link - RotoWire Scott Swanay - Sherpa Fantasy Sports Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen - USATODAY Sports/Advance Local

Full results

PICK: PLAYER - TEAM

1.1: Aaron Judge, RF, NYY - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

1.2: Julio Rodriguez, RF, SEA - Anthony Perri

1.3: Ronald Acuna Jr., CF, ATL - Howard Bender

1.4: Trea Turner, SS, PHI - Jeff Paur

1.5: Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

1.6: Kyle Tucker, CF, HOU - Dr. Roto

1.7: Juan Soto, RF, SD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

1.8: Mookie Betts, RF, LAD - Chris Towers

1.9: Shohei Ohtani, SP, LAA - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

1.1: Bo Bichette, SS, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

1.11: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, KC - Ray Flowers

1.12: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR - Clay Link

1.13: Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD - Scott Swanay

1.14: Manny Machado, 3B, SD - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

2.1: Mike Trout, CF, LAA - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

2.2: Yordan Alvarez, DH, HOU - Scott Swanay

2.3: Austin Riley, 3B, ATL - Clay Link

2.4: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL - Ray Flowers

2.5: Gerrit Cole, SP, NYY - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

2.6: Corbin Burnes, SP, MIL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

2.7: Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD - Chris Towers

2.8: Michael Harris II, LF, ATL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

2.9: J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI - Dr. Roto

2.1: Spencer Strider, RP, ATL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

2.11: Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM - Jeff Paur

2.12: Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM - Howard Bender

2.13: Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS - Anthony Perri

2.14: Randy Arozarena, RF, TB - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

3.1: Emmanuel Clase, RP, CLE - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

3.2: Sandy Alcantara, SP, MIA - Anthony Perri

3.3: Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B, MIA - Howard Bender

3.4: Aaron Nola, SP, PHI - Jeff Paur

3.5: Jacob deGrom, SP, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

3.6: Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX - Dr. Roto

3.7: Max Scherzer, SP, NYM - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

3.8: Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL - Chris Towers

3.9: Matt Olson, 1B, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

3.1: Daulton Varsho, RF, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

3.11: Corey Seager, SS, TEX - Ray Flowers

3.12: Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL - Clay Link

3.13: Justin Verlander, SP, NYM - Scott Swanay

3.14: Brandon Woodruff, SP, MIL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

4.1: Shane McClanahan, RP, TB - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

4.2: Shane Bieber, SP, CLE - Scott Swanay

4.3: Zack Wheeler, SP, PHI - Clay Link

4.4: Luis Robert, CF, CWS - Ray Flowers

4.5: Corbin Carroll, CF, ARI - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

4.6: Kyle Schwarber, LF, PHI - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

4.7: Cedric Mullins, CF, BAL - Chris Towers

4.8: Josh Hader, RP, SD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

4.9: Max Fried, SP, ATL - Dr. Roto

4.1: Cristian Javier, SP, HOU - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

4.11: Teoscar Hernandez, CF, SEA - Jeff Paur

4.12: Luis Castillo, SP, SEA - Howard Bender

4.13: Julio Urias, SP, LAD - Anthony Perri

4.14: Dylan Cease, SP, CWS - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

5.1: Kevin Gausman, SP, TOR - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

5.2: Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT - Anthony Perri

5.3: Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU - Howard Bender

5.4: Alek Manoah, SP, TOR - Jeff Paur

5.5: Adolis Garcia, RF, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

5.6: Raisel Iglesias, RP, ATL - Dr. Roto

5.7: Adley Rutschman, C, BAL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

5.8: George Springer, RF, TOR - Chris Towers

5.9: Tommy Edman, 2B, STL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

5.1: Will Smith, C, LAD - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

5.11: Yu Darvish, SP, SD - Ray Flowers

5.12: Joe Musgrove, SP, SD - Clay Link

5.13: Framber Valdez, SP, HOU - Scott Swanay

5.14: Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

6.1: Ryan Pressly, RP, HOU - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

6.2: Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU - Scott Swanay

6.3: Starling Marte, CF, NYM - Clay Link

6.4: Zac Gallen, SP, ARI - Ray Flowers

6.5: Jordan Romano, RP, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

6.6: Robbie Ray, SP, SEA - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

6.7: Eloy Jimenez, RF, CWS - Chris Towers

6.8: Devin Williams, RP, MIL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

6.9: Triston McKenzie, SP, CLE - Dr. Roto

6.1: Salvador Perez, C, KC - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

6.11: Ryan Helsley, RP, STL - Jeff Paur

6.12: Camilo Doval, RP, SF - Howard Bender

6.13: Tyler O'Neill, RF, STL - Anthony Perri

6.14: Byron Buxton, CF, MIN - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

7.1: Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

7.2: Kenley Jansen, RP, BOS - Anthony Perri

7.3: Logan Gilbert, SP, SEA - Howard Bender

7.4: Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC - Jeff Paur

7.5: Felix Bautista, RP, BAL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

7.6: George Kirby, SP, SEA - Dr. Roto

7.7: Tim Anderson, SS, CWS - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

7.8: Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC - Chris Towers

7.9: Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

7.1: Wander Franco, SS, TB - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

7.11: Bryan Reynolds, CF, PIT - Ray Flowers

7.12: Clay Holmes, RP, NYY - Clay Link

7.13: Clayton Kershaw, SP, LAD - Scott Swanay

7.14: Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

8.1: Jake McCarthy, CF, ARI - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

8.2: Carlos Correa, SS, MIN - Scott Swanay

8.3: Willson Contreras, C, STL - Clay Link

8.4: Logan Webb, SP, SF - Ray Flowers

8.5: Chris Sale, SP, BOS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

8.6: Luis Severino, SP, NYY - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

8.7: Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR - Chris Towers

8.8: Willy Adames, SS, MIL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

8.9: Taylor Ward, LF, LAA - Dr. Roto

8.1: Nick Castellanos, RF, PHI - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

8.11: MJ Melendez, C, KC - Jeff Paur

8.12: Jordan Walker, 3B, STL - Howard Bender

8.13: Sean Murphy, C, ATL - Anthony Perri

8.14: Christian Walker, 1B, ARI - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

9.1: Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

9.2: Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, TEX - Anthony Perri

9.3: Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN - Howard Bender

9.4: Blake Snell, SP, SD - Jeff Paur

9.5: Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

9.6: William Contreras, C, MIL - Dr. Roto

9.7: Nestor Cortes, RP, NYY - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

9.8: Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU - Chris Towers

9.9: Kyle Wright, SP, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

9.1: Joe Ryan, SP, MIN - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

9.11: Christian Yelich, LF, MIL - Ray Flowers

9.12: Lance Lynn, SP, CWS - Clay Link

9.13: Steven Kwan, CF, CLE - Scott Swanay

9.14: Carlos Rodon, SP, NYY - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

10.1: Amed Rosario, SS, CLE - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

10.2: Kris Bryant, LF, COL - Scott Swanay

10.3: Anthony Santander, CF, BAL - Clay Link

10.4: David Bednar, RP, PIT - Ray Flowers

10.5: Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

10.6: Seiya Suzuki, LF, CHC - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

10.7: Nick Lodolo, SP, CIN - Chris Towers

10.8: Hunter Greene, SP, CIN - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

10.9: Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL - Dr. Roto

10.1: Max Muncy, 3B, LAD - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

10.11: Giancarlo Stanton, DH, NYY - Jeff Paur

10.12: Chris Bassitt, SP, TOR - Howard Bender

10.13: Jesus Luzardo, SP, MIA - Anthony Perri

10.14: Lucas Giolito, SP, CWS - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

11.1: Tyler Glasnow, SP, TB - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

11.2: Alexis Diaz, RP, CIN - Anthony Perri

11.3: C.J. Cron, 1B, COL - Howard Bender

11.4: Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA - Jeff Paur

11.5: Jeffrey Springs, RP, TB - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

11.6: Luis Garcia, RP, HOU - Dr. Roto

11.7: Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

11.8: Pete Fairbanks, RP, TB - Chris Towers

11.9: Kendall Graveman, SP, CWS - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

11.1: Hunter Renfroe, RF, LAA - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

11.11: Charlie Morton, SP, ATL - Ray Flowers

11.12: Hunter Brown, RP, HOU - Clay Link

11.13: Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC - Scott Swanay

11.14: Cal Raleigh, C, SEA - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

12.1: Jordan Montgomery, SP, STL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

12.2: Jhoan Duran, SP, MIN - Scott Swanay

12.3: Andres Munoz, RP, SEA - Clay Link

12.4: Scott Barlow, RP, KC - Ray Flowers

12.5: Grayson Rodriguez, SP, BAL - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

12.6: Daniel Bard, RP, COL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

12.7: Lars Nootbaar, RF, STL - Chris Towers

12.8: Ian Happ, CF, CHC - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

12.9: Drew Rasmussen, SP, TB - Dr. Roto

12.1: Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

12.11: Dustin May, SP, LAD - Jeff Paur

12.12: Bryce Harper, DH, PHI - Howard Bender

12.13: Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB - Anthony Perri

12.14: Danny Jansen, C, TOR - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

13.1: Keibert Ruiz, C, WSH - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

13.2: Andrew Vaughn, LF, CWS - Anthony Perri

13.3: Pablo Lopez, SP, MIN - Howard Bender

13.4: Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL - Jeff Paur

13.5: Joey Meneses, 1B, WSH - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

13.6: Alex Lange, SP, DET - Dr. Roto

13.7: Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

13.8: Reid Detmers, SP, LAA - Chris Towers

13.9: Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

13.1: Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

13.11: Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI - Ray Flowers

13.12: Masataka Yoshida, LF, BOS - Clay Link

13.13: Freddy Peralta, SP, MIL - Scott Swanay

13.14: Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

14.1: Thairo Estrada, 2B, SF - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

14.2: Josh Bell, 1B, CLE - Scott Swanay

14.3: J.D. Martinez, DH, LAD - Clay Link

14.4: Brady Singer, SP, KC - Ray Flowers

14.5: Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

14.6: Shea Langeliers, C, OAK - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

14.7: Patrick Sandoval, SP, LAA - Chris Towers

14.8: Alex Verdugo, CF, BOS - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

14.9: Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY - Dr. Roto

14.1: Jose Leclerc, RP, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

14.11: Paul Sewald, RP, SEA - Jeff Paur

14.12: Brandon Nimmo, CF, NYM - Howard Bender

14.13: Koudai Senga, SP, NYM - Anthony Perri

14.14: Javier Baez, SS, DET - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

15.1: Luis Urias, 3B, MIL - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

15.2: Jose Miranda, 1B, MIN - Anthony Perri

15.3: Riley Greene, CF, DET - Howard Bender

15.4: Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL - Jeff Paur

15.5: Andrew Heaney, SP, TEX - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

15.6: Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA - Dr. Roto

15.7: Ty France, 1B, SEA - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

15.8: Edward Cabrera, RP, MIA - Chris Towers

15.9: Luis Arraez, 1B, MIA - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

15.1: Jesse Winker, LF, MIL - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

15.11: Cody Bellinger, CF, CHC - Ray Flowers

15.12: Miguel Vargas, 1B, LAD - Clay Link

15.13: Jorge Polanco, 2B, MIN - Scott Swanay

15.14: Jack Flaherty, SP, STL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

16.1: David Robertson, RP, NYM - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

16.2: Evan Phillips, RP, LAD - Scott Swanay

16.3: Jarred Kelenic, CF, SEA - Clay Link

16.4: Adalberto Mondesi, SS, BOS - Ray Flowers

16.5: Seranthony Dominguez, RP, PHI - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

16.6: Tony Gonsolin, SP, LAD - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

16.7: Garrett Whitlock, SP, BOS - Chris Towers

16.8: Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

16.9: Esteury Ruiz, LF, OAK - Dr. Roto

16.1: Triston Casas, 1B, BOS - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

16.11: Merrill Kelly, SP, ARI - Jeff Paur

16.12: Aroldis Chapman, RP, KC - Howard Bender

16.13: Bryan De La Cruz, RF, MIA - Anthony Perri

16.14: Craig Kimbrel, RP, PHI - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

17.1: Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

17.2: Jose Berrios, SP, TOR - Anthony Perri

17.3: Jonathan India, 2B, CIN - Howard Bender

17.4: Michael Conforto, LF, SF - Jeff Paur

17.5: Alex Cobb, SP, SF - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

17.6: Garrett Mitchell, LF, MIL - Dr. Roto

17.7: Mitch Haniger, LF, SF - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

17.8: Trevor Rogers, RP, MIA - Chris Towers

17.9: Kyle Finnegan, SP, WSH - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

17.1: Andrew Benintendi, LF, CWS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

17.11: Trey Mancini, 1B, CHC - Ray Flowers

17.12: CJ Abrams, SS, WSH - Clay Link

17.13: Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF, ARI - Scott Swanay

17.14: Wil Myers, LF, CIN - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

18.1: Yasmani Grandal, C, CWS - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

18.2: Oscar Gonzalez, RF, CLE - Scott Swanay

18.3: Oscar Colas, LF, CWS - Clay Link

18.4: Giovanny Gallegos, RP, STL - Ray Flowers

18.5: Sonny Gray, SP, MIN - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

18.6: Jorge Mateo, SS, BAL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

18.7: Tyler Anderson, SP, LAA - Chris Towers

18.8: Miles Mikolas, SP, STL - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

18.9: Ha-Seong Kim, SS, SD - Dr. Roto

18.1: Jurickson Profar, LF, COL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

18.11: Carlos Carrasco, SP, NYM - Jeff Paur

18.12: Nathan Eovaldi, SP, TEX - Howard Bender

18.13: Jon Gray, SP, TEX - Anthony Perri

18.14: Harrison Bader, LF, NYY - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

19.1: Joey Gallo, LF, MIN - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

19.2: Kolten Wong, 2B, SEA - Anthony Perri

19.3: Michael Kopech, SP, CWS - Howard Bender

19.4: Eric Haase, C, DET - Jeff Paur

19.5: Jean Segura, 2B, MIA - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

19.6: Whit Merrifield, 2B, TOR - Dr. Roto

19.7: Josh Rojas, 3B, ARI - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

19.8: DJ LeMahieu, 2B, NYY - Chris Towers

19.9: Seth Brown, LF, OAK - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

19.1: Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

19.11: Jake Fraley, CF, CIN - Ray Flowers

19.12: Christian Vazquez, C, MIN - Clay Link

19.13: Elias Diaz, C, COL - Scott Swanay

19.14: Joc Pederson, CF, SF - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

20.1: Zach Eflin, SP, TB - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

20.2: Jonah Heim, C, TEX - Scott Swanay

20.3: Jose Urquidy, SP, HOU - Clay Link

20.4: Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA - Ray Flowers

20.5: Clarke Schmidt, SP, NYY - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

20.6: Lance McCullers Jr., SP, HOU - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

20.7: Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL - Chris Towers

20.8: Tyler Mahle, SP, MIN - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

20.9: A.J. Puk, RP, MIA - Dr. Roto

20.1: Nick Gordon, LF, MIN - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

20.11: Josh Jung, 3B, TEX - Jeff Paur

20.12: Martin Perez, SP, TEX - Howard Bender

20.13: Jon Berti, 2B, MIA - Anthony Perri

20.14: Marcus Stroman, SP, CHC - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

21.1: Aaron Civale, SP, CLE - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

21.2: Austin Meadows, LF, DET - Anthony Perri

21.3: Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL - Howard Bender

21.4: Ross Stripling, SP, SF - Jeff Paur

21.5: Justin Turner, 3B, BOS - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

21.6: Randal Grichuk, CF, COL - Dr. Roto

21.7: Jameson Taillon, SP, CHC - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

21.8: Dylan Floro, RP, MIA - Chris Towers

21.9: Oswaldo Cabrera, LF, NYY - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

21.1: Hayden Wesneski, RP, CHC - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

21.11: Justin Steele, SP, CHC - Ray Flowers

21.12: Kyle Bradish, SP, BAL - Clay Link

21.13: Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB - Scott Swanay

21.14: Jorge Lopez, SP, MIN - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

22.1: Jorge Soler, LF, MIA - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

22.2: Alex Wood, SP, SF - Scott Swanay

22.3: Sean Manaea, SP, SF - Clay Link

22.4: Taylor Rogers, RP, SF - Ray Flowers

22.5: Manuel Margot, CF, TB - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

22.6: Noah Syndergaard, SP, LAD - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

22.7: Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET - Chris Towers

22.8: Ranger Suarez, RP, PHI - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

22.9: Jared Walsh, 1B, LAA - Dr. Roto

22.1: Kenta Maeda, SP, MIN - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

22.11: Austin Hays, RF, BAL - Jeff Paur

22.12: TJ Friedl, LF, CIN - Howard Bender

22.13: Joey Bart, C, SF - Anthony Perri

22.14: Scott McGough, SP, ARI - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

23.1: Yoan Moncada, 3B, CWS - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

23.2: Ramon Laureano, CF, OAK - Anthony Perri

23.3: Carlos Estevez, RP, LAA - Howard Bender

23.4: Charlie Blackmon, CF, COL - Jeff Paur

23.5: Mitch Keller, SP, PIT - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

23.6: Eduardo Rodriguez, SP, DET - Dr. Roto

23.7: Mitch Garver, C, TEX - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

23.8: Drey Jameson, SP, ARI - Chris Towers

23.9: Trevor May, RP, OAK - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

23.1: Adam Duvall, LF, BOS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

23.11: Christian Bethancourt, C, TB - Ray Flowers

23.12: Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY - Clay Link

23.13: Steven Matz, SP, STL - Scott Swanay

23.14: Isaac Paredes, 2B, TB - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

24.1: Taijuan Walker, SP, PHI - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

24.2: Luis Garcia, SS, WSH - Scott Swanay

24.3: Brayan Bello, SP, BOS - Clay Link

24.4: Brandon Belt, 1B, TOR - Ray Flowers

24.5: Roansy Contreras, SP, PIT - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

24.6: Eric Lauer, SP, MIL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

24.7: Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM - Chris Towers

24.8: Cal Quantrill, SP, CLE - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

24.9: Bryson Stott, SS, PHI - Dr. Roto

24.1: Juan Yepez, RF, STL - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

24.11: Myles Straw, LF, CLE - Jeff Paur

24.12: Will Benson, RF, CIN - Howard Bender

24.13: Bailey Ober, SP, MIN - Anthony Perri

24.14: David Peterson, SP, NYM - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

25.1: Matthew Boyd, SP, DET - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

25.2: Dylan Dodd, SP, ATL - Anthony Perri

25.3: Reese McGuire, C, BOS - Howard Bender

25.4: Adam Wainwright, SP, STL - Jeff Paur

25.5: Brandon Pfaadt, SP, ARI - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

25.6: Robbie Grossman, LF, TEX - Dr. Roto

25.7: Jason Adam, RP, TB - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

25.8: Alek Thomas, CF, ARI - Chris Towers

25.9: Marcell Ozuna, LF, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

25.1: Michael Fulmer, SP, CHC - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

25.11: Brandon Marsh, CF, PHI - Ray Flowers

25.12: Brusdar Graterol, RP, LAD - Clay Link

25.13: Ken Waldichuk, SP, OAK - Scott Swanay

25.14: Jared Shuster, SP, ATL - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

26.1: Edward Olivares, CF, KC - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

26.2: Domingo German, SP, NYY - Scott Swanay

26.3: Tylor Megill, SP, NYM - Clay Link

26.4: Mike Yastrzemski, CF, SF - Ray Flowers

26.5: Reynaldo Lopez, SP, CWS - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

26.6: Jose Trevino, C, NYY - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

26.7: Josiah Gray, SP, WSH - Chris Towers

26.8: Daniel Hudson, RP, LAD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

26.9: Elehuris Montero, 3B, COL - Dr. Roto

26.1: Franmil Reyes, DH, KC - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

26.11: Lane Thomas, CF, WSH - Jeff Paur

26.12: Michael Wacha, SP, SD - Howard Bender

26.13: Endy Rodriguez, C, PIT - Anthony Perri

26.14: Will Smith, RP, TEX - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

27.1: Trent Grisham, RF, SD - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

27.2: Eduardo Escobar, 3B, NYM - Anthony Perri

27.3: Mike Clevinger, SP, CWS - Howard Bender

27.4: Kevin Ginkel, RP, ARI - Jeff Paur

27.5: Elvis Andrus, SS, CWS - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

27.6: Sal Frelick, LF, MIL - Dr. Roto

27.7: Chris Taylor, LF, LAD - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

27.8: Cole Irvin, SP, BAL - Chris Towers

27.9: Tanner Houck, SP, BOS - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

27.1: Jose Suarez, SP, LAA - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

27.11: Graham Ashcraft, SP, CIN - Ray Flowers

27.12: Brett Baty, 3B, NYM - Clay Link

27.13: James Paxton, SP, BOS - Scott Swanay

27.14: Rafael Montero, RP, HOU - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

28.1: Trevor Story, 2B, BOS - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen

28.2: Aaron Ashby, SP, MIL - Scott Swanay

28.3: Andrew McCutchen, RF, PIT - Clay Link

28.4: Liam Hendriks, RP, CWS - Ray Flowers

28.5: Michael Massey, 2B, KC - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

28.6: Eddie Rosario, LF, ATL - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

28.7: Spencer Steer, 3B, CIN - Chris Towers

28.8: Nick Pivetta, SP, BOS - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

28.9: Gavin Stone, SP, LAD - Dr. Roto

28.1: Matt Carpenter, LF, SD - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

28.11: Dylan Carlson, CF, STL - Jeff Paur

28.12: Joey Wendle, 3B, MIA - Howard Bender

28.13: Jose Siri, CF, TB - Anthony Perri

28.14: Bubba Thompson, CF, TEX - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

29.1: Kyle Gibson, SP, BAL - Glenn & Rick & Stacie

29.2: Mike Soroka, SP, ATL - Anthony Perri

29.3: Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL - Howard Bender

29.4: Mark Canha, RF, NYM - Jeff Paur

29.5: Griffin Jax, RP, MIN - Greg Ambrosius/Darik Buchar

29.6: Corey Kluber, SP, BOS - Dr. Roto

29.7: Christopher Morel, CF, CHC - Trevis Waters/Ben Hossler

29.8: Omar Narvaez, C, NYM - Chris Towers

29.9: Alex Kirilloff, LF, MIN - Josh Hayes / Real Talk Raph

29.1: Ben Joyce, SP, LAA - Brent Hershey/Ray Murphy

29.11: Leody Taveras, CF, TEX - Ray Flowers

29.12: James Outman, CF, LAD - Clay Link

29.13: MacKenzie Gore, SP, WSH - Scott Swanay

29.14: Michael Brantley, LF, HOU - Steve Gardner/Howard Kamen