Sabol will start at catcher and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Twins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Sabol will pick up his third straight start at a different spot, after previously manning left field in Monday's series opener and serving as the Giants' designated hitter in Tuesday's 4-3 win. He'll get a turn behind the dish in the finale Wednesday while Patrick Bailey rests after starting each of the past four games. Though top backstop Joey Bart (groin) was recently placed on the injured list, the Giants appear content to give Bailey the bulk of the work behind the plate while Sabol continues to serve as a more versatile bench piece.