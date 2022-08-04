Crawford (knee) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for Saturday's game at Oakland, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The veteran shortstop began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday and is poised to rejoin the Giants for this weekend's two-game series against the A's. With Thairo Estrada (concussion) also on the IL, Dixon Machado should continue to operate as San Francisco's primary shortstop until Crawford officially rejoins the active roster.