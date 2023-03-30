The Giants placed Haniger (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.
Though he'll be shut down for the first week of the season while he recovers from a left oblique strain, Haniger has been throwing and hitting for more than a week, so he's not expected to require an extended stint on the shelf. His absence for the early portion of the season could open up an everyday role in the corner outfield for rookie Blake Sabol, who is batting eighth and manning left in his MLB debut, per Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.
