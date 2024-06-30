Haniger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Twins on Saturday.

Haniger's third-inning solo shot, his first homer since May 14, knotted the score at 1-1 and gave the Mariners what would be their only run of the day. The 33-game long-ball drought that was snapped is just another facet of what's turned into a relatively miserable return to Seattle for Haniger after a year with the Giants, as he carries a .214/.285/.339 slash line through 74 games.