Haniger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Haniger has picked up just one start in the Mariners' last five games, with Seattle facing five right-handers during that stretch. The Mariners should continue to make room in the lineup for Haniger against left-handed pitching, but Mitch Garver looks to be the preferred option ahead of Haniger at designated hitter when the team faces righties.
