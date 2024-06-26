Share Video

Haniger is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Haniger has picked up just one start in the Mariners' last five games, with Seattle facing five right-handers during that stretch. The Mariners should continue to make room in the lineup for Haniger against left-handed pitching, but Mitch Garver looks to be the preferred option ahead of Haniger at designated hitter when the team faces righties.

