Edwards signed with the Mariners on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Edwards will receive $950,000 and could earn an additional $500,000 in incentives. The 28-year-old broke into the league with a 3.06 ERA over his first four seasons but struggled to an awful 8.47 ERA in 17 innings in 2019. The good version of Edwards could become the closer for a Mariners team which lacks an obvious ninth-inning option, but the bad version will struggle to stay in the league.

