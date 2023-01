Topa was traded from the Brewers to the Mariners on Saturday in exchange for Joseph Hernandez.

The 31-year-old righty already has two Tommy John surgeries on his resume and has logged 18.1 innings over the past three MLB seasons. The high point of his value was after the 2020 season, when he was dominant across six appearances. He should work in low-leverage situations for Seattle, as they try to help him recapture his form from a couple years ago.