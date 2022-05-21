Giles (finger) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Friday and will throw live batting practice soon, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Giles' return from Tommy John surgery has been delayed by an injury to a tendon in his right middle finger, but he's taking steps in the right direction. Reports from earlier this week seemed pessimistic, as he'd yet to resume mound work, but he's since advanced to that stage and looks to be already ready for the next step. When exactly the Mariners expect him to be ready for game action at the MLB level remains unclear, however.