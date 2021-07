Duvall went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and a strikeout in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

Duvall had gone 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts in his first two appearances after the All-Star break, but he returned to form Sunday and blasted his 20th homer of the season in the third inning. The 32-year-old has started in just five of the last 10 games, and he's gone 5-for-17 with a home run, a double, four RBI, two walks and six strikeouts during that time.