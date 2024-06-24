Duvall went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Duvall has taken on a near-everyday role in the Atlanta outfield since Ronald Acuna (knee) suffered a season-ending ACL tear May 26, but the 35-year-old hasn't been able to capitalize on the opportunity. In Atlanta's ensuing 25 games without Acuna, Duvall has slashed a lowly .135/.189/.225 with a 32.6 percent strikeout rate. Manager Brian Snitker already excluded Duvall from the lineup in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Yankees while right-hander Marcus Stroman took the hill for New York, perhaps signaling that Duvall's time as a regular in the Atlanta lineup could be nearing its end. Ramon Laureano picked up a start in the corner outfield Saturday and would likely be the main beneficiary if Snitker elects to phase Duvall out of the lineup on a more consistent basis.