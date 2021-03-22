The Marlins optioned Harrison to Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
In addition to Harrison, the Marlins also optioned another one of their top position prospects in first baseman Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville, where both he and Harrison will be able to play on an everyday basis. With Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall all seemingly locked in as at least large-side platoon players in the outfield, Harrison likely wouldn't have been in line to play more than two or three times per week had he made the Marlins' Opening Day roster.