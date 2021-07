Harrison was recalled by the Marlins on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Harrison was briefly with the big-league club in early May, but he has spent the majority of his season with Triple-A Jacksonville. He's managed a .260/.324/.440 line at the level across 111 plate appearances, though he's striking out at a 37.8 percent clip. Harrison will serve as depth in the outfield while Adam Duvall (side ) remains unavailable.