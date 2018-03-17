Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Expected to be ready by Opening Day
Manager Mickey Callaway said Swarzak (calf) will face no restrictions for the remainder of camp, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
Swarzak appears to be fully past the calf strain that limited him earlier in camp. He was able to make his first Grapefruit League appearance since suffering the injury back on Feb. 27, tossing a scoreless inning against the Nationals on Saturday and reporting no issues afterwards. Barring any setbacks throughout the remainder of spring training, Swarzak should be fully operational by the start of the season.
