Swarzak (calf) appears to be healthy after working a simulated game Sunday, Christian Red of The New York Daily News reports. "(Swarzak) looked really good. Great slider. Felt totally fine. You'll be seeing him in a game soon," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said.

The right-hander has only thrown 1.2 innings in Grapefruit League action so far due to his calf strain, but there's still time for him to get ready for Opening Day. Swarzak figures to handle a key setup role in the 'pen this season after posting career-best numbers in 2017 between the Mets and White Sox, including a 10.6 K/9.