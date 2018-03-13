Mets' Anthony Swarzak: Ticketed for minor-league game Wednesday
Swarzak (calf) will pitch in a minor-league game Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Swarzak progressed nicely over the weekend, moving his way into a simulated game Sunday. He'll now move into facing live hitters in a real game situation, which could help him get back into Grapefruit League action as early as this weekend. Regardless of his exact return date, it doesn't seem like the right-hander will face any inhibitions by the time the regular season rolls around.
