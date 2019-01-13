Nationals' Matt Reynolds: Dropped from 40-man roster
Reynolds was designated for assignment Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The Nationals needed a 40-man roster spot for new addition Brian Dozier, and Reynolds wound up being the roster casualty. The 28-year-old spent little time in the big leagues last season and only holds a .635 OPS in 240 career major-league plate appearances, but he played every position besides pitcher and catcher in the minors. He figures to act as an organizational depth piece moving forward.
