Reynolds was designated for assignment Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals needed a 40-man roster spot for new addition Brian Dozier, and Reynolds wound up being the roster casualty. The 28-year-old spent little time in the big leagues last season and only holds a .635 OPS in 240 career major-league plate appearances, but he played every position besides pitcher and catcher in the minors. He figures to act as an organizational depth piece moving forward.

