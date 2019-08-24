Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Hoping for minimum stay
Doolittle (knee) has thrown off a mound for the past two days and is hoping to be activated when first eligible to return from the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Doolittle was placed on the injured list August 18, so the fact that he's throwing this soon after his injury is a positive sign. He had run into struggles in August, allowing 10 earned runs and five home runs across seven innings. While he should be in line to be the team's closer upon his return, the Nationals will likely keep a close eye on his workload and may not have much patience if his struggles continue.
