Lamet (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2018 season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lamet underwent an MRI April 2, but the Padres did not release the results of the exam as they wanted to attempt the rehab route before ultimately turning to surgery. The 25-year-old had worked his way up to throwing from 90 feet last week in his rehab effort, but he apparently was still feeling tightness in his elbow which led to the decision to opt for surgery. The promising right-hander will miss the rest of 2018 and will likely be out for the start of the 2019 season, as well.