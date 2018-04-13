Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Lamet (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2018 season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet underwent an MRI April 2, but the Padres did not release the results of the exam as they wanted to attempt the rehab route before ultimately turning to surgery. The 25-year-old had worked his way up to throwing from 90 feet last week in his rehab effort, but he apparently was still feeling tightness in his elbow which led to the decision to opt for surgery. The promising right-hander will miss the rest of 2018 and will likely be out for the start of the 2019 season, as well.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Advances to 90-foot tosses•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Progresess to 60-foot tosses Friday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Returns to limited throwing•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Status of elbow unclear•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Placed on DL•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Out at least until May•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...