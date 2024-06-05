Lamet elected free agency Tuesday.

After a brief stint in the majors with the Dodgers earlier in the season in which he made three appearances out of the bullpen, Lamet was pushed off the 40-man roster April 6 but stuck around in the organization after accepting an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Lamet had gotten stretched out as a starter at Oklahoma City, but a promotion wasn't imminent after he had produced a 4.82 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 40:23 K:BB across 37.1 innings in the Pacific Coast League. The right-hander will look to find an opportunity in another organization and will likely have to settle for a minor-league deal.