Padres' Nick Margevicius: Returning to rotation
Margevicius will be recalled Saturday to start against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Margevicius was a surprising member of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, having never previously pitched above the High-A level. Given that context, his 4.96 ERA through nine starts wasn't particularly poor, but it nevertheless saw him sent back to the minors in mid-May. It's unclear if he'll be back to stay or if he's simply making one spot start before returning to Double-A Amarillo.
