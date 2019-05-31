Margevicius will be recalled Saturday to start against the Marlins, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Margevicius was a surprising member of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, having never previously pitched above the High-A level. Given that context, his 4.96 ERA through nine starts wasn't particularly poor, but it nevertheless saw him sent back to the minors in mid-May. It's unclear if he'll be back to stay or if he's simply making one spot start before returning to Double-A Amarillo.