Brogdon was placed on the COVID-19 injured list due to contact tracing, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Brogdon is in contact tracing after potentially coming into contact with Alec Bohm (COVID-19), who is the only Phillies player to test positive to this point. Assuming Brogdon continues to test negative and passes through the league's health and safety protocols, he could return shortly after the All-Star break.