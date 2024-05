The Dodgers transferred Brogdon (foot) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Brogdon landed on the injured list with plantar fasciitis in mid-April shortly after being acquired from Philadelphia, and he'll be sidelined for at least another month. The right-hander began a rehab assignment in early May and appeared close to joining the Dodgers, but he apparently suffered a setback and is now without a clear timeline for his return.