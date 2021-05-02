Hayes (wrist) took swings in soft toss this weekend, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old has been throwing and running and was able to get a bat in his hands this weekend. It's only some light swinging, but it's significant step in his return from the wrist injury. Hayes will need to progress to facing live pitching before having a chance of returning from the injured list.
More News
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Still not swinging•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: No new issues•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Should start swinging this week•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Aggravates wrist injury•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Mid-week activation possible•
-
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Hits against live pitching•