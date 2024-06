Hayes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Reds.

Hayes tallied the Pirates' only run with a solo home run in the seventh inning -- his third of the season. The performance also extended his hitting streak to a modest five games, though he has no multi-hit performances in that span to go along with only two RBI and two runs scored. Hayes has a disappointing .084 ISO across 215 plate appearances this season.