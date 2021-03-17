site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Liover Peguero: Camp run ends
RotoWire Staff
Mar 17, 2021
Pirates reassigned Peguero to minor-league camp Tuesday.
The top prospect didn't see any Grapefruit League action because he arrived late to camp due to visa issues. Peguero, who hit a combined .326/.382/.485 in 227 at-bats in 2019, will likely start 2021 in High-A.
