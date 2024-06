The Pirates recalled Peguero from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Peguero was a somewhat surprising exclusion from the Pirates' Opening Day roster and wound up spending a couple months at Indianapolis before getting another shot with the big club. He's slashed .272/.341/.387 this year with Indianapolis, hitting two home runs and stealing five bases. Peguero will back up at both middle infield spots.