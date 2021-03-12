McHugh was saddled with the loss in Thursday's Grapefruit League defeat at the hands of Atlanta, allowing an earned run on a solo home run while giving up two other hits and a walk over two innings. He also hit a batter and recorded one strikeout.

The veteran continues to round himself back into shape after missing all of 2020, with Thursday's outing going a bit smoother than his Grapefruit League debut Sunday. McHugh notched a scoreless fifth frame upon entering the game before surrendering the home run in the sixth inning, but he was able to inch closer to the Rays' goal of stretching him out to up to four frames by the end of spring training in order to prepare him for what could be multiple roles.