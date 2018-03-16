Red Sox's Carson Smith: Late-inning role planned
Smith will be used at any spot in the final third of a game, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora envisions a variety roles for Smith, who had a nice September run for Boston, posting a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings. With his trademark slider, Smith is a nice change-of-pace out of a bullpen that features a several four-seam guys. He could work his way into a few save opportunities along the way, if Cora sticks with his plan to use closer Craig Kimbrel in high-leverage situations outside of traditional closing opportunities.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Avoids arbitration, re-ups with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Throws consecutive games•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Records first save of season versus Orioles•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Makes season debut Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: Activated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Carson Smith: May not be activated Monday•
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.