Smith will be used at any spot in the final third of a game, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora envisions a variety roles for Smith, who had a nice September run for Boston, posting a 1.35 ERA over 6.2 innings. With his trademark slider, Smith is a nice change-of-pace out of a bullpen that features a several four-seam guys. He could work his way into a few save opportunities along the way, if Cora sticks with his plan to use closer Craig Kimbrel in high-leverage situations outside of traditional closing opportunities.